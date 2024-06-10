Participation in the meeting of the National Development Council under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, June 10 - On June 10, a meeting of the National Development Council was held under the chairmanship of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Chairman of the National Development Council, Honorable Emomali Rahmon.

Members of the National Development Council, leaders and representatives of international organizations and other development partners, heads of relevant ministries and agencies of the country took part in the meeting.

The purpose of the gathering was to evaluate the interim implementation of the National Development Strategy of the Republic of Tajikistan for the period up to 2030, to identify further development priorities and to attract the attention of development partners to increase funds for the implementation of the country's strategic goals and priorities.

The meeting was opened by the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon.

The Head of state stressed that, despite the current global situation and the direct impact of negative external factors on the national economy, the average growth rate of the national economy in the last eight years was 7.4 percent, and international financial organizations rated Tajikistan according to the average annual economic growth rate as a country with a rapidly developing economy.

The President of the country stated that during this period, the gross domestic product increased by 2.6 times and GDP per capita - by 2.3 times, the monetary income of the population increased by 4.4 times, the average salary increased by more than 2 times, the size of the final pension increased by 1.9 times. and the number of entrepreneurs increased by 1.6 times, contributing to the improvement of people's living standards.

As a result of timely measures taken by the Government of the country, the poverty level decreased from 31.3% in 2015 to 21.2% in 2023, and according to the assessment of the World Bank, Tajikistan entered the ranks of the 10 leading countries in the world in terms of the rate of poverty reduction.

In the continuation of his speech, the Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon stated that Tajikistan has made significant achievements in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, and according to the evaluations, it has fulfilled 70% of these goals and more than 90% of some of their indicators.

Then, at the meeting of the National Development Council under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Minister of Economic Development and Trade, the Executive Secretary of the Council Zavkizoda Zavki Amin gave a report on the interim implementation of the National Development Strategy of the Republic of Tajikistan for the period up to 2030.

Also the President of the Islamic Development Bank Honorable Dr. Muhammad al-Jasser, the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations and the Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific Armida Salsia Alishahbana, Director of Global Water Issues at the World Bank Saroj Kumar, Director-General of the Asian Development Bank for Central and Western Asia Evgeny Zhukov spoke at the meeting and expressed the readiness of development partners to support the goals, priorities and constructive initiatives of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

At the same time, the report of the Chairman of the Coordination Council of Development Partners, World Bank Country Manager in Tajikistan Ozan Sevimli on the contribution of development partners to national goals and priorities was heard.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Chairman of the National Development Council, Emomali Rahmon, called on the development partners to contribute more to the implementation of the World Agenda on Sustainable Development in the very sensitive and rapidly changing conditions of the global economy in order to realize the further development priorities of Tajikistan.

The President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, concluded the meeting, and gave instructions and assignments to the ministries and agencies and officials of the state bodies on the drafting of the relevant documents for the revision of the National Development Strategy for the period up to 2030, taking into account the Sustainable Development Goals, the Regulations of the National Development Council, and the preparation of an interim review of the implementation of the Medium-Term Development Program of the Republic of Tajikistan for 2021-2025, laying the groundwork for the drafting of the Medium-Term Development Program of the Republic of Tajikistan for 2026-2030. President also gave relevant recommendations to the development partners on the expansion of cooperation for the implementation of the strategic goals and priorities of the country.