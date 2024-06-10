Vietjet increases flights between Nha Trang and Busan

VIETNAM, June 10 -

HCM CITY — Vietjet will double the frequency of flights between Nha Trang and Busan, South Korea starting from July 19, providing more travel options between major cities in South Korea and Việt Nam.

The additions will raise the number of Vietjet flights between Việt Nam and South Korea to 42 per day, Vietjet announced on Sunday.

New flights from Nha Trang to Busan will depart at 1.50am and arrive at Gimhae International Airport at 8.30am. The return flight will leave Busan at 10am and land at Nha Trang at 12.40pm.

Busan is the second-largest city in South Korea, with many recreational spots, shopping centers, seafood markets and unique museums and architecture, offering tourists many exciting experiences.

Nha Trang, often called the 'Pearl of the East Sea,' is famous for its mild climate, Po Nagar Cham Towers, Institute of Oceanography and Hòn Tằm Island.

Increasing flights between Nha Trang and Busan will enhance trade opportunities, cultural and tourism connections between the two cities and the two countries, according to Vietjet.

Passengers who fly on all Vietjet international routes will have the chance to book tickets priced from zero đồng every Friday on the website www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air mobile app from now until December 31.— VNS