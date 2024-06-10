Calling for young researchers for local peacebuilding

The United Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme, UN Peacebuilding Support Office (PBSO) and PeaceNexus Foundation are pleased to launch a call for young researchers for peacebuilding. This new partnership will provide early-career professionals with the opportunity to support PBSO’s research agenda as national UN Volunteers, while gaining insights and skills relevant to peacebuilding globally. The initiative is a testimony to the three partners' commitment to support the next generation of peacebuilding professionals.

About the assignments

The five young researchers will be deployed as national specialist UN Volunteers across four case study locations – Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Kyrgyzstan and the Western Balkans, with deployments in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo (as per UN SCR 1244). Their work will contribute to a global Thematic Review on Local Peacebuilding commissioned by PBSO, with support from the PeaceNexus Foundation and UNV. This review aims to better understand good practices, as well as results and lessons learned from projects funded by the UN Peacebuilding Fund focused on local community-based peacebuilding initiatives.

Guided by a senior team leader, young and emerging evaluators will conduct in-country data collection and analysis activities (such as local community consultations and stakeholder interviews), validate findings with communities, and contribute to the drafting of the report.

Alongside their day-to-day experiences, the young researchers will have access to mentoring from PBSO and the PeaceNexus Foundation experts, as well as a suite of online learning tools and resources from UNV. The estimated assignment duration is three-four months, from June to September 2021.

The thematic review is part of PBF’s long-standing commitment and leadership on peacebuilding that places youth at the centre. We are delighted to be partnering with UN Volunteers and PeaceNexus Foundation to take forward this innovative approach to analyzing what works to support local actors sustain peace in their communities, while fostering youth leadership at the local level. --Marc-André Franche, Chief, UN Peacebuilding Fund

How to apply

If you are an early-career professional, with a bachelor's degree and at least two years of relevant work experience at the national level in monitoring, evaluation, reporting or research, we encourage you to apply. Experience with local peacebuilding efforts is an advantage.

Candidates must be nationals or residence permit holders of these countries.

Successful candidates will receive a benefits and entitlements package, including a monthly living allowance, health insurance and access to leave. For more information, click here.

To apply, please click on the below assignment and submit your application through UNV’s website.

Spécialiste national en recherche et évaluation in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

Spécialiste national en recherche et évaluation in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire

National Research and Evaluation Specialist in Osh, Kyrgyzstan

National Research and Evaluation Specialist in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina (also covering Serbia and Montenegro)

National Research and Evaluation Specialist in Pristina, Kosovo, as per UN SCR 1244 (also covering Albania and North Macedonia)