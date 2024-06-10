Congratulatory Letter from Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi, 9 June 2024

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has written to congratulate Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi on his re-election as Prime Minister. The text of the letter is appended.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

10 JUNE 2024

9 June 2024

His Excellency Narendra Modi

Prime Minister

Republic of India

Dear Prime Minister Modi,

I extend my warmest congratulations on your re-election as Prime Minister of the Republic of India.

Over the past 10 years, you have shepherded India’s remarkable transformation and uplifted the lives of millions of people. I am confident that under your leadership, India will continue to grow and prosper.

Singapore and India are strategic partners who share a warm and multifaceted relationship. As we look forward to the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, we will continue to cooperate closely to enhance this partnership and expand our collaboration in new areas like digitalisation, skilling, and healthcare.

I look forward to meeting you again and working with you and your team to further deepen ties. Please accept my best wishes for your good health and success.

Yours sincerely,

LAWRENCE WONG