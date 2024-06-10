Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Adams County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Allen Lima-Allen Regional Planning Commission
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Ashland Lake Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashtabula Ashtabula County Community Improvement Corporation (ACCIC)
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Auglaize St. Marys Community Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Brown Village of Higginsport
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Clark Springfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Clermont Clermont County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Coshocton Bethlehem Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Three Rivers Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Franklin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Coshocton County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Crawford Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Southwest Regional 800 MHz Communications Network Council of Governments
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Orange Village
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Adams Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Defiance Defiance County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Geauga Russell Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Harrison Monroe Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Short Creek Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
German Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Stock Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Highland Highland County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Trautwein Joint Township Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Huron Norwalk Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Knox Brown Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lake Lake Metroparks
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lawrence Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Marion Village of Waldo
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Mercer Village of Mendon
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Montgomery Tri-Cities North Regional Wastewater Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Horizon Science Academy Dayton High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Richard Allen Preparatory
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Portage Kent City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Paris Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Preble Dixon Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Putnam Monroe Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Village of Gilboa
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Scioto Scioto County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Valley Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Scioto County Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Scioto County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Scioto County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Clay Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Southern Ohio Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Stark Canton Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Massillon Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull River Gate High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Tuscarawas Wayne Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lawrence Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Tuscarawas County Healthcare Consortium
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Union Memorial Hospital of Union County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Union County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Vinton Vinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Washington City of Belpre
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Wayne Wayne County Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Congress Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Williams Village of Blakeslee
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Wood Northwood Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Wyandot Community Improvement Corporation of the Sycamore Area
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit

