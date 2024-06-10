Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Adams County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Allen
|Lima-Allen Regional Planning Commission
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Ashland
|Lake Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula County Community Improvement Corporation (ACCIC)
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Auglaize
|St. Marys Community Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Brown
|Village of Higginsport
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Clark
|Springfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Clermont
|Clermont County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Coshocton
|Bethlehem Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Three Rivers Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Franklin Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Coshocton County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Crawford
|Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Southwest Regional 800 MHz Communications Network Council of Governments
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Orange Village
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Adams Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Defiance
|Defiance County Agricultural Society
12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Geauga
|Russell Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Harrison
|Monroe Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Short Creek Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|German Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Stock Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Highland
|Highland County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Trautwein Joint Township Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Huron
|Norwalk Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Knox
|Brown Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lake
|Lake Metroparks
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lawrence
|Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Marion
|Village of Waldo
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Mercer
|Village of Mendon
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Montgomery
|Tri-Cities North Regional Wastewater Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Horizon Science Academy Dayton High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Richard Allen Preparatory
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Portage
|Kent City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Paris Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Preble
|Dixon Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Putnam
|Monroe Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Village of Gilboa
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Scioto
|Scioto County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Valley Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Scioto County Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Scioto County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Scioto County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Clay Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Southern Ohio Port Authority
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Stark
|Canton Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Massillon Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|River Gate High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Tuscarawas
|Wayne Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lawrence Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Tuscarawas County Healthcare Consortium
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Union
|Memorial Hospital of Union County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Union County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Vinton
|Vinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Washington
|City of Belpre
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|Wayne County Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Congress Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Williams
|Village of Blakeslee
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Wood
|Northwood Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Wyandot
|Community Improvement Corporation of the Sycamore Area
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit