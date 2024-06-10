Congratulatory telegram to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi

TAJIKISTAN, June 10 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, sent a congratulatory telegram to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Honorable Narendra Modi, which reads:

"Your Excellency,

I sincerely congratulate you on the successful general parliamentary elections in the country and your re-election to the highest position of the Prime Minister of the Republic of India.

The results of this important political event are another clear sign of the widespread support of your public policy by the Indian society, which is mainly focused on the continuous implementation of the noble goals of your country as a pioneer in the area of sustainable economic and social development.

It is also commendable that under your leadership, the Republic of India has consistently strengthened its position in the international arena, and today plays a prominent role in solving major global issues.

I am sure that in the future, we will continue to expand friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation between Tajikistan and India on the basis of good understanding, trust and mutual respect, and we will further enrich them with new practical content in accordance with the fundamental interests of our peoples.

In order to promote the partnership of our countries in all areas of mutual interest, I express my readiness to continue the constructive interstate dialogue of the parties at all levels.

I wish you, Your Excellency, strong health, happiness and new achievements, and to the friendly people of India - lasting peace and stability, and ever-increasing prosperity and well-being."