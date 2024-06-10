Weiner Team Achieves Three "Best" Newsweek Comments, Featured Haiti Op-Ed, and British TV-Radio Interviews

The Weiner team has garnered attention with three “Best” ranked comments in Newsweek, an op-ed on Haiti in The AFRO, and interviews on British TV and radio.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, June 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newsweek “Best” Comments:On May 25th, 2024, Weiner's comment on jury tampering in the Trump trials in New York was published in Newsweek and ranked as the "best" comment. Weiner wrote, “Trump must think we are stupid not seeing that he is trying to influence the NYC jury by holding a rally right before the verdict. The judge prohibited jury tampering, but this is Trump's way of circumventing that order. I hope the judge and the jury recognize this ploy, and it properly backfires.”See: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20240526.pdf Another comment by Weiner from April 9th, 2024, was featured in response to the article "America's Social Security Timebomb.” Weiner, former Chief of Staff of the House Aging Committee, criticized the article stating, "This is a fear-mongering article which ignores that the surplus has increased to its current 2.9 Trillion dollars and when Congress decides to act, a quick fix of raising the income limit subject to taxing in Social Security to generate money to fund the system will be done. Quit trying to take Social Security's funding for otherprograms.”See: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20240409.pdf On February 16th, 2024, Robert Weiner's comment was also recognized as “Best” of the week. Weiner questioned the reluctance of Republicans to seek a verdict before the election, writing, "An unbiased group of jurors would say that after hearing the evidence, Trump did try to rig and reverse the legal results, and that would be persuasive to voters. Otherwise, what is the Trump team afraid of?"See: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20240216.html The AFRO published an oped, on June 3rd, 2024, written by Robert Weiner and Gene Lambey on the political turmoil and gang violence in Haiti. The article is titled, "Haiti: A Chronology from Inside Congress and Deep Cry for the U.N. and the World to Help." The authors urge international intervention and robust support from the UN and U.S. government. The article highlights the historical and ongoing challenges Haiti faces (including government corruption and the impact of foreign intervention), discusses the importance of Haiti, and calls for specific actions. See for The AFRO: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20240603a.pdf See for OpEd News: https://www.opednews.com/articles/Haiti-A-chronology-from-i-France-240604-396.html Finally, Weiner has made several notable appearances on radio and TV recently.On June 2nd, Weiner was invited as a guest on GB News to debate Sebastian Gorka on the Trump trial and the 34 guilty verdicts, as well as the implications for the presidential race. Host Andrew Doyle and Producer Mark Crellin facilitated the discussion. Weiner provided insights into how the Trump 34-felony convictions verdict could impact American politics and the justice system. See: https://x.com/GBNEWS/status/1797352597071827356 Weiner was also interviewed on London Times Radio live at 6:20 PM ET by Henry Bonsu (Producer Lauren Eales). During the interview, Weiner discussed the ramifications of Trump being found guilty on all 34 felony counts. See: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20240530.mp3 For more, please visit our website: www.weinerpublic.com About Robert Weiner Associates:Robert Weiner Associates is a communications and policy analysis firm, dedicated to providing insightful commentary on critical national and international issues. With a team of experienced analysts and former government officials, the firm strives to influence public discourse and policy decisions through informed and impactful communication.For all opeds: www.weinerpublic.com/opeds For Radio-TV: www.weinerpublic.com/radio