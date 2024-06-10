Softlink Information Centers Announces the Launch of Liberty Digital
Softlink IC has announced the launch of Liberty Digital, the newest addition to their suite of library, archive and information management solutions.
Liberty Digital represents a significant leap forward .. We are not just adapting to changes; we are redefining what libraries and archives can achieve through integrations and new technologies.”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Softlink Information Centers (Softlink IC) has announced the launch of Liberty Digital, the newest addition to their suite of library, archive and information management solutions. These include Liberty; an Integrated Library System (ILS), and illumin; a research and reference management tool. The launch of Liberty Digital marks another step forward in Softlink IC's commitment to providing effective and efficient information management tools to libraries, information and research institutions worldwide.
For over four decades, Softlink IC has been a pioneer in the digital transformation of libraries. In the transition from card catalog to computerized systems, Softlink IC was one of the first to introduce a web-based library management system. Softlink reaffirms its leadership and commitment to innovation with the launch of Liberty Digital.
Liberty Digital extends Softlink IC’s existing capabilities in digital content, making a wide range of digital resources easily accessible. In today’s fast-evolving information landscape, enhancing digital offerings is crucial for libraries to remain relevant and effective. Some key Features of Liberty Digital include:
• AI Metadata Assistant: Utilizes AI technology to enhance cataloging efficiency, automatically processing electronic files and images.
• Intuitive, Customizable Interface: Designed to meet the unique needs of librarians and users, facilitating easier access and management of digital resources.
• Digital Dashboard: Provides real-time analytics and insights, empowering libraries with data-driven decision-making.
• Unified System Management: Seamlessly manages both digital and physical collections, ensuring a cohesive library experience.
• Enhanced Integration: Offers comprehensive integration with business systems like SharePoint, improving efficiency and collaboration.
Early users of Liberty Digital have been overwhelmingly positive. One user noted, “I am no fan of clichés, but Liberty Digital literally changes the game for what we are trying to achieve with our library system! This makes giant leaps toward a comprehensive, linked up information management system that merges traditional library functions with the future digital workplace.”
Sarah Thompson, General Manager of Softlink IC, said: "Liberty Digital represents a significant leap forward in library management technology. We are not just adapting to changes; we are redefining what libraries and archives can achieve through integrations and new technologies."
Liberty Digital empowers libraries and research institutions worldwide with innovative features, seamless integration, and commitment to enhancing digital resources. Softlink IC remains at the forefront, bridging the gap between tradition and cutting-edge technology.
