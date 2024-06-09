USCIRF Troubled by Violence Against Christians in Pakistan

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) strongly condemns the recent vigilante violence against 74-year-old Lazar (Nazir) Masih in Pakistan. On May 25, 2024 a mob of hundreds of individuals assembled in the predominantly Christian community of Sargodha and violently attacked Masih after he was accused of desecrating a Qur’an. The mob’s attack resulted in severe injuries, including multiple fractures to Masih’s skull. He was taken to the hospital where he passed away a few days later.

“The brutal killing of Lazar Masih is an alarming reminder of the dangers of merely being suspected or accused of blasphemy in Pakistan,” said USCIRF Chair Stephen Schneck. “The country’s draconian blasphemy law signals to society that alleged blasphemers deserve severe punishment, which emboldens private individuals and groups to take matters into their own hands. Pakistani authorities must hold those responsible for his death accountable.”

This latest wave of mob violence comes nearly one year after the Jaranwala attacks, where thousands of individuals attacked Christian homes and burned 24 churches following false accusations of blasphemy, prompting several Christian families to flee their homes. In addition to inciting violence towards religious minorities, blasphemy accusations often lead to lengthy prison sentences on death row or solitary confinement.

In January 2023, Pakistan’s National Assembly unanimously passed an amendment to the country’s blasphemy law, expanding punishable offenses and offering harsher punishments for blasphemy. In August 2023, the Senate passed the bill. The bill still requires the president’s signature before becoming law.

“There has been an increase in blasphemy cases in Pakistan and USCIRF is deeply concerned that the pending amendment to the country’s blasphemy law may exacerbate current trends,” said USCIRF Vice Chair Eric Ueland. “We urge the U.S. government to quickly and strongly raise these concerns with Pakistani officials, including taking substantial steps in support of religious freedom by repealing its blasphemy and anti-Ahmadiyya laws.”

In its 2024 Annual Report, USCIRF recommended the U.S. Department of State again designate Pakistan as a Country of Particular Concern for engaging in systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom. In December 2023, USCIRF also published an issue update on Pakistan’s blasphemy law.