IADA Recognizes Wayne Starling with Lifetime Achievement Award
In recognition of Wayne Starling’s aviation industry accomplishments, and especially his leadership of IADA since October 2018, IADA has honored him with a Lifetime Achievement Award.”BOISE, IDAHO, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wayne Starling, Executive Director of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), was recently honored by the organization with its Lifetime Achievement Award. The award was bestowed on him for his leadership, guidance and growth of the worldwide aviation organization.
— IADA Chairman Phil Winters
Starling is also Executive Director of the association's AircraftExchage.com online marketing portal. He is only the fourth person to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from IADA in the 35-year history of the organization.
"In recognition of Wayne Starling’s aviation industry accomplishments, and especially his leadership of IADA since October 2018, the IADA Board of Directors has honored him with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the organization’s Spring Meeting," said IADA Chairman Phil Winters, who is also Vice President Aircraft Sales & Charter Management for Greenwich AeroGroup & Western Aircraft Inc. "We are grateful for his leadership and dedication to the association," he added.
Starling specialized in aircraft finance for decades retiring in 2017 as Senior Vice President and National Sales Manager in charge of PNC Aviation Finance Group. While at PNC he served on the Board of Directors of the National Aviation Finance Association, which also awarded him its Lifetime Achievement Award for leadership, contributions and service to the association, its members and the aviation industry.
Starling is highly experienced in creating, building, and managing sales and marketing teams for large and small companies. He is a Consultant, Recruiter, Finance Expert, and Public Speaker. Starling also currently serves as a Senior Advisor to the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. He lives in Boise, Idaho with his wife Karen.
About the International Aircraft Dealers Association
IADA's dealers consist of the top 17 percent of the world's experts who handle 50 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA-Accredited dealers buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world’s dealers combined. Ninety-nine percent of IADA dealers do business in North America, 62 percent of dealers operate in Europe, 58 percent are active in Latin America and the Caribbean, 42 percent do business in Asia and the Pacific region, 34 percent work in the Middle East and 33 percent in Africa. IADA also represents a variety of IADA-Verified product and aviation services members that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to https://www.iada.aero.
About AircraftExchange.com
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://www.AircraftExchange.com.
