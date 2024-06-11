New Greenville Coffee Spot Opens with FREE Drinks for the Entire Community
EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolina's hottest new drive-thru coffee shop is coming to Greenville this month, with locally owned and operated CLUTCH Coffee Bar opening their 6th location in SC and #11 overall. To celebrate the highly anticipated new location @ 2407 E North St in Greenville, CLUTCH will treat the entire community to FREE beverages on Saturday 6/15, as well as drop off thousands of free drinks to first responders & other community leaders.
Clutch will soft open on Thursday June 13th, offering drinks to the general public and dropping off over 2,000 well-deserved free drinks to local teachers, police, first responders, and those who could use an energy boost. A Grand Opening party is scheduled for Saturday, June 15 where the team will serve free small drinks 8am-8pm to anyone that visits Clutch! If that’s not exciting enough, one lucky visitor will win free coffee for an entire month simply by downloading the Clutch Rewards App before the Grand Opening and visiting Clutch on their Grand Opening Day!
Giving back to the community is core to Clutch Coffee Bar’s mission. Through their “Clutch Cares” initiative, the team organizes fundraisers, supports local schools, and gets involved with local non-profits. By actively investing in the well-being of their neighborhoods, Clutch proudly gives back and celebrates the unique communities in the cities they serve. To date, Clutch has donated over $100,000 to important local causes. Co-Founder and CEO Darren Spicer said “At CLUTCH, we believe in more than just serving great drinks—we are committed to becoming a positive force in the neighborhoods we serve. We look forward to making a meaningful impact here in Greenville.”
Since its launch in 2018, the Carolinas-based startup has garnered a cult following of fans in the twin states for its epic menu, friendly customer service, and community-forward approach. Known for its delicious fair-trade espresso, custom-flavored energy drinks, signature juices, and snacks, Clutch has been called the best drive-thru beverage experience on Earth.
Clutch Coffee Greenville: 2407 E North St, Greenville SC
About Clutch Coffee Bar
Clutch Coffee Bar is a customer-centric company that redefines the drive-thru beverage experience. Founded in 2018 in the Carolinas, Clutch sources only the finest coffee beans from around the world. Clutch is passionate about delivering the best coffee, energy drinks, and other specialty beverages, as they revitalize the lost art of customer service. Integral to the company's mission is the Clutch Cares Program that gives back to each community by hosting events and supporting local charities. For more information, please visit www.clutchcoffeebar.com
The Seidel Agency
nic@theseidelagency.com
