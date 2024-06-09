WILLISTON BARRACKS / SERIOUS BODILY INJURY CRASH

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A1003984

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 06-09-2024 @ 0812 hours

STREET: I-89 Northbound

TOWN: Colchester

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: South of the Colchester Weigh Station

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 93.2

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Denea C. France

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brockton, MA

PASSENGER: Dawn F. France

AGE: 52

SEAT BELT: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Flushing, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Alfa Romeo

VEHICLE MODEL: Stelvio

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Life Threatening (both occupants)

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On June 9th, 2024 at approximately 0812 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a single vehicle crash with an unconscious occupant on I-89 Northbound in the area of Mile Marker 93 in the town of Colchester.

Responding Troopers arrived on scene to find the vehicle occupied by two females who were unresponsive and severely injured. They were extricated by the combined efforts of Colchester Fire/Rescue and St. Michael's College Rescue and transported to UVM Medical Center.

The operator of the vehicle was later identified as Denea France (age 24) of Brockton, MA. The passenger was identified as her mother, Dawn France (age 52) of Flushing, NY.

Eyewitness statements obtained by Troopers determined that the vehicle had been travelling northbound in the lefthand lane at an extremely high rate of speed immediately preceding the crash, and that it then hydroplaned and exited the roadway to the righthand side, where it struck a group of trees. On scene investigation corroborated these statements.

The two occupants remain at UVM Medical Center in critical condition. Updates will be provided as they become available, as the investigation into this crash is ongoing. Any individuals who witnessed this crash are encouraged to contact Trooper Quealy with VSP Williston at 802-878-7111.

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

3294 St. George Road, Williston VT 05495

802-585-0782