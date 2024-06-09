WILLISTON BARRACKS / SERIOUS BODILY INJURY CRASH
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A1003984
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 06-09-2024 @ 0812 hours
STREET: I-89 Northbound
TOWN: Colchester
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: South of the Colchester Weigh Station
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 93.2
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Denea C. France
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brockton, MA
PASSENGER: Dawn F. France
AGE: 52
SEAT BELT: Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Flushing, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Alfa Romeo
VEHICLE MODEL: Stelvio
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Life Threatening (both occupants)
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On June 9th, 2024 at approximately 0812 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a single vehicle crash with an unconscious occupant on I-89 Northbound in the area of Mile Marker 93 in the town of Colchester.
Responding Troopers arrived on scene to find the vehicle occupied by two females who were unresponsive and severely injured. They were extricated by the combined efforts of Colchester Fire/Rescue and St. Michael's College Rescue and transported to UVM Medical Center.
The operator of the vehicle was later identified as Denea France (age 24) of Brockton, MA. The passenger was identified as her mother, Dawn France (age 52) of Flushing, NY.
Eyewitness statements obtained by Troopers determined that the vehicle had been travelling northbound in the lefthand lane at an extremely high rate of speed immediately preceding the crash, and that it then hydroplaned and exited the roadway to the righthand side, where it struck a group of trees. On scene investigation corroborated these statements.
The two occupants remain at UVM Medical Center in critical condition. Updates will be provided as they become available, as the investigation into this crash is ongoing. Any individuals who witnessed this crash are encouraged to contact Trooper Quealy with VSP Williston at 802-878-7111.
Trooper Nathaniel Quealy
Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks
3294 St. George Road, Williston VT 05495
802-585-0782