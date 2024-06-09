Submit Release
Maryland State Police Aviation Command Rescues Injured Hiker In Garrett County

(OAKLAND, MD) – The Maryland State Police Aviation Command rescued an injured hiker who fell Saturday afternoon at Swallow Falls State Park in western Maryland.

Trooper 5, a crew based in Cumberland, conducted the hoist mission with assistance on the ground from Garrett County rescue personnel. First responders requested an aerial rescue due to the severity of the hiker’s injuries, the challenging terrain and the anticipated prolonged extraction time.
Pilots hovered the AgustaWestland AW-139 helicopter above a riverbank, while a Trooper/Paramedic was lowered to where the hiker was prepared for aerial rescue. The hiker was flown to UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland for treatment of injuries.

The MSPAC has served since 1970 and operates a fleet of 10 AW139 helicopters from seven bases in Maryland. Each aircraft provides round-the-clock coverage to Maryland residents and visitors. The agency’s missions include medevac, law enforcement, search and rescue, homeland security and disaster assessment. The success of the missions relies heavily on the cooperative efforts of local fire, rescue, EMS, law enforcement agencies and partners at the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Park Police.

