Humboldt-Del Norte Film Commission Celebrates Successful 2nd Annual Forest Moon Festival on the Redwood Coast

Costumers at Eureka’s Friday Night Market photo by Forest Moon Festival

On May 31st-June 2nd, 2024, the Humboldt-Del Norte Film Commission celebrated the redwood coast as the film site for the forest moon of Endor in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi by hosting the 2nd Annual Forest Moon Festival.

The Festival spanned both Humboldt and Del Norte Counties. Like last year’s inaugural event, this year’s festival included Lucasfilm approved costumers appearing throughout various events hosted and co-hosted by the Film Commission, rebel training courses enjoyed by youngsters, movie screenings, and more.

Jim Thomas City of Eureka, Costumer, Cassandra Hesseltine Film Commissioner, Senator McGuire, and Costumer at Sequoia Park for costume contest. Photo by Mark McKenna

New to year two’s festival included a passport and scavenger hunt with large prizes, a special judge, Senator Mike McGuire, for City of Eureka’s costume contest at Sequoia Park, and live music at Beachfront Park organized by DNACA and City of Crescent City to name a few.

“We had over 60 vendors this year participate! That is triple the amount compared to last year. As well as some of those vendors/events had their own vendors within their event. So the number just keeps growing on how many businesses were effected by the festival,” states Cassandra Hesseltine, the Film Commissioner for the redwood region.

Senator McGuire as judge of costume contest in Sequioa Park, photo by Mark McKenna

In addition to the increase of vendors, this year the festival had a home base and app. Redwood Coast Museum of Cinema not only hosted the latest Forest Moon Exhibit: The Redwood Coast’s History as the Film Site of Endor. but is the home base for the festival with a festival store. The museum is located at 235 F Street, in old town Eureka. The Redwood Coast Film Experience app not only was used for the festival but all things film on the redwood coast and includes a new version of the Map of the Movies (self-guided tour of film sites in the area). It is downloadable for both iOS and android.

Attendees came from all over the state and well as Oregon, Washington, Utah, Ohio, Idaho, North Carolina, and Florida. Without all the attendance numbers yet, the festival is feeling good about it’s overall attendance. The week of the festival, the website had over 5000 unique views and the app was downloaded almost 1200 times.

Anibal Polanco poses with costumers at Beachfront Park, Crescent City, photo credit Forest Moon Festival

The Film Commission wishes to thank everyone and anyone that helped in some way, from the vendors to the community partners to the costumers to the volunteers to those who donated to those who attended. “This really is a community event by and for the local community and the bigger Star Wars community as well. We are ever so grateful for everyone who was part of it in any capacity,” states Hesseltine.

Shane Mizer stands next to photos from father working on set of Star Wars Return of the Jedi, photo credit Forest Moon Festival

The film experience app is sponsored by Humboldt-Lodging Alliance, and the Forest Moon Festival is sponsored by Measure J, Canopy Offshore Wind Farm/RWE, County of Humboldt, and County of Del Norte. The Film Commission would like to thank City of Fortuna, City of Crescent City, and City of Eureka for their collaboration in co-hosting events.