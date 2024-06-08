California State Parks North Coast Redwoods District Celebrates 3rd Annual CA State Parks Week June 12-16 with Diverse Events

Press release from California State Parks:

California State Parks North Coast Redwoods District will be celebrating the 3rd annual CA State Parks Week June 12th – June 16th with multiple events held in several State Parks throughout the District. To learn more about each event, and to register, click on the links below, or visit castateparksweek.org or https://www.facebook.com/ NorthCoastRedwoods . These events are hosted in partnership with Tolowa Dee-ni’ Nation and multiple community groups and organizations including Redwood Parks Conservancy, Redwood National and State Parks, Save the Redwoods League, California State Parks Foundation, and more.

Wednesday June 12th: Exploring New Experiences

10 am – 2 pm Watershed Exploration: Richardson Grove State Park at the Day Use River Bar.

Thursday June 13th: Nourish Your Health & Well Being

10 am – 10:30 am Stretch and Flow: Humboldt Redwoods State Park at Blue Slide Day Use Area. 11 am – 2 pm Nature Journaling: Humboldt Redwoods State Park at Big Trees Day Use Area.

Friday June 14th: Support Climate Resilience

2 pm Climate Resilience Livestream: North Coast Redwoods District Facebook Livestream @NorthCoastRedwoods .

Saturday June 15th: Celebrate Community and Culture

Sunday June 16th: Care for our Shared Lands

9 am – 1 pm Habitat Restoration Day: Trinidad State Beach . Free food to all volunteers. Please RSVP for food here .

These events are a great opportunity for the local community and visitors from across the state and country to connect with California State Parks in new and unique ways.