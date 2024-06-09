Submit Release
Registration for the Humboldt/Del Norte 4-H Camp Now Open

Press release from Freshwater 4-H:

Summer just got a whole lot more exciting for youth ages 9 years and up as the Humboldt/Del Norte 4-H Camp gears up for an unforgettable experience from July 7 to July 11. Nestled amidst the stunning natural beauty of Maple Creek, California, this camp promises a week filled with swimming, arts and crafts, team building, campfires, skits, relays, and endless opportunities to forge lifelong friendships.

The Humboldt/Del Norte 4-H Camp offers a perfect blend of adventure, learning, and camaraderie. From thrilling adventures in the water to unleashing creativity in arts and crafts sessions, each day is packed with excitement and discovery.

“Summer camp is a time for youth to explore, learn, and grow in a supportive and enriching environment,” said Tami Davies-Hughes, Camp Director. “Our aim is to provide a memorable experience where campers can build confidence, make new friends, and create lasting memories.”

Youth at Maple Creek at a past 4-H camp.

The camp’s picturesque location serves as the perfect backdrop for a variety of outdoor activities, encouraging campers to embrace the wonders of nature and embark on thrilling adventures. Whether it’s swimming in the creek, crafting masterpieces in arts and crafts sessions, or participating in team-building activities, there’s something for everyone at Humboldt/Del Norte 4-H Camp.

Registration for the Humboldt/Del Norte 4-H Camp is now open. To secure a spot or to learn more about the camp’s offerings, visit the Humboldt County 4-H website at https://cehumboldt.ucanr.edu/Programs/4-H_Program_270/4-H_Summer_Camp_2017/.

Don’t miss out on the adventure of a lifetime. Join us at the Humboldt/Del Norte 4-H Camp and make this summer one to remember!

About 4-H: 4-H is a youth development organization that empowers young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. Through hands-on learning experiences, 4-H encourages youth to develop their potential and become active, contributing members of their communities.

Contact Information: Phone:707-445-7351

 

