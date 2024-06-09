UPDATE St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:24A2003719
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: Between 06/02/2024 and early 06/03/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Highgate Town Office
VIOLATION: Vandalism of Town Equipment
ACCUSED: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/03/2024 at approximately 0851 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a report of vandalism to a 2021 John Deere 5090M tractor owned by the town of Highgate. The tractor’s cab door and two windows were broken, as well as the ignition and dash panel. Anyone with information regarding this case or this vehicle is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
Trooper Jared Blair
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd
St. Albans, VT 05478
(802)-524-5993