UPDATE St. Albans Barracks / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:24A2003719

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Jared Blair                         

STATION:  St. Albans       

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: Between 06/02/2024 and early 06/03/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Highgate Town Office

VIOLATION: Vandalism of Town Equipment

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                                

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/03/2024 at approximately 0851 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a report of vandalism to a 2021 John Deere 5090M tractor owned by the town of Highgate. The tractor’s cab door and two windows were broken, as well as the ignition and dash panel.  Anyone with information regarding this case or this vehicle is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

 

 

Trooper Jared Blair

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd

St. Albans, VT 05478

(802)-524-5993

jared.blair@vermont.gov

