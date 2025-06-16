Rutland Barracks / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4003815

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hayley Mears

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: May 28th, 2025 at approximately 1003 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chittenden Dam, Chittenden, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Dylan Bresnick

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 28th, 2025, at approximately 1003 hours, the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks received a report of a Violation of Abuse Prevention Order that occurred at the Chittenden Dam in the town of Chittenden, VT.

Through investigation, Troopers determined that Dylan Bresnick had violated an active Relief from Abuse Order. Bresnick was located, placed under arrest, and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Bresnick was released with a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court- Rutland Criminal Division, on 7/7/2025 at 1030 hours to answer to the charge of Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/7/2025 at 1030 hours.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.