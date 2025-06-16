Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident 

 

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

         

CASE#: 25B4003815 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hayley Mears                              

STATION: Rutland Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101  

 

DATE/TIME: May 28th, 2025 at approximately 1003 hours.  

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chittenden Dam, Chittenden, VT 

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order  

 

ACCUSED: Dylan Bresnick                                                

AGE: 32 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT 

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of 

sexual assault or domestic violence.) 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  

On May 28th, 2025, at approximately 1003 hours, the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks received a report of a Violation of Abuse Prevention Order that occurred at the Chittenden Dam in the town of Chittenden, VT. 

Through investigation, Troopers determined that Dylan Bresnick had violated an active Relief from Abuse Order. Bresnick was located, placed under arrest, and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Bresnick was released with a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court- Rutland Criminal Division, on 7/7/2025 at 1030 hours to answer to the charge of Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order.   

 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/7/2025 at 1030 hours.             

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED 

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

 

