Rutland Barracks Motor Vehicle Injury Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE INJURY CRASH

CASE#: 25B4004319

RANK / TROOPER: Trooper Craig Roland

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On 06/16/2025, at approximately 1311 hours

STREET: U.S. RT 4

TOWN: Mendon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Tenney Lane

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR #1: Andrew Buskey

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cadyville, New York

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant

INJURIES: Serious, Non-life-threatening

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR #2: Robert Laduke

AGE: 59

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westerlo, New York

YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

Passenger: Coleen Murphy

Age: 60

INJURIES: Serious, Non-life-threatening

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR #3: Sydney Abramovich

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Portland, Maine

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 6/15/2025, at approximately 1311 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police- Rutland Barracks responded to a three-vehicle crash on U.S. RT 4 near Tenney Lane in Mendon, Vermont.

Operator #1 (Buskey) and Operator #2 (Laduke, with passenger Murphy) were operating their motorcycles, traveling east on US RT 4 when a collision occurred with vehicle #3, also traveling eastbound on U.S. RT 4.

Initial investigation determined that Vehicle #3 was preparing to make a left turn from U.S. RT 4 when vehicle #1 impacted the rear of vehicle #3. Vehicle #2 attempted evasive maneuvers though ultimately collided with the driver side front corner of vehicle #3 and subsequently driving off the paved road surface.

Operator #1 sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. Th passenger of vehicle #2 also sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries as their motorcycle left the roadway.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Rutland City Fire Department and Regional Ambulance Service.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending