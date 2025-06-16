Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,529 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,451 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks Motor Vehicle Injury Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE INJURY CRASH

CASE#: 25B4004319              

RANK / TROOPER: Trooper Craig Roland

STATION: Rutland                                   

 

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: On 06/16/2025, at approximately 1311 hours

STREET: U.S. RT 4

TOWN: Mendon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Tenney Lane 

WEATHER: Clear        

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

 

VEHICLE #1 

 

OPERATOR #1: Andrew Buskey

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cadyville, New York

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant 

INJURIES: Serious, Non-life-threatening

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

 

 

VEHICLE #2 

 

OPERATOR #2: Robert Laduke

AGE: 59

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westerlo, New York 

 

YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor

INJURIES: Minor 

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center 

 

Passenger: Coleen Murphy

Age: 60

INJURIES: Serious, Non-life-threatening

 

VEHICLE #3

 

OPERATOR #3: Sydney Abramovich

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Portland, Maine

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant 

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: 

 

On 6/15/2025, at approximately 1311 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police- Rutland Barracks responded to a three-vehicle crash on U.S. RT 4 near Tenney Lane in Mendon, Vermont. 

 

Operator #1 (Buskey) and Operator #2 (Laduke, with passenger Murphy) were operating their motorcycles, traveling east on US RT 4 when a collision occurred with vehicle #3, also traveling eastbound on U.S. RT 4. 

 

Initial investigation determined that Vehicle #3 was preparing to make a left turn from U.S. RT 4 when vehicle #1 impacted the rear of vehicle #3. Vehicle #2 attempted evasive maneuvers though ultimately collided with the driver side front corner of vehicle #3 and subsequently driving off the paved road surface.  

 

Operator #1 sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. Th passenger of vehicle #2 also sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries as their motorcycle left the roadway.

 

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Rutland City Fire Department and Regional Ambulance Service. 

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rutland Barracks Motor Vehicle Injury Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more