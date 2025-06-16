Rutland Barracks Motor Vehicle Injury Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE INJURY CRASH
CASE#: 25B4004319
RANK / TROOPER: Trooper Craig Roland
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On 06/16/2025, at approximately 1311 hours
STREET: U.S. RT 4
TOWN: Mendon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Tenney Lane
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR #1: Andrew Buskey
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cadyville, New York
VEHICLE YEAR: 2002
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson
VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant
INJURIES: Serious, Non-life-threatening
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR #2: Robert Laduke
AGE: 59
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westerlo, New York
YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson
VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
Passenger: Coleen Murphy
Age: 60
INJURIES: Serious, Non-life-threatening
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR #3: Sydney Abramovich
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Portland, Maine
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 6/15/2025, at approximately 1311 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police- Rutland Barracks responded to a three-vehicle crash on U.S. RT 4 near Tenney Lane in Mendon, Vermont.
Operator #1 (Buskey) and Operator #2 (Laduke, with passenger Murphy) were operating their motorcycles, traveling east on US RT 4 when a collision occurred with vehicle #3, also traveling eastbound on U.S. RT 4.
Initial investigation determined that Vehicle #3 was preparing to make a left turn from U.S. RT 4 when vehicle #1 impacted the rear of vehicle #3. Vehicle #2 attempted evasive maneuvers though ultimately collided with the driver side front corner of vehicle #3 and subsequently driving off the paved road surface.
Operator #1 sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. Th passenger of vehicle #2 also sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries as their motorcycle left the roadway.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Rutland City Fire Department and Regional Ambulance Service.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
Legal Disclaimer:
