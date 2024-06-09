UNV’s pioneer Knowledge Portal on Volunteerism goes live

On 13 July, the United Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme will launch an online portal on volunteerism. The UNV Knowledge Portal on Volunteerism brings together global, regional and national data and evidence on volunteerism. It is part of UNV’s commitment to fill knowledge gaps on volunteering for the 2030 Agenda.

Knowledge about volunteering and its practices, dynamics, benefits and challenges, is spread across many stakeholders across the globe. To improve the integration of volunteerism in the 2030 Agenda, policy makers and development practitioners need specific types of knowledge to improve policy and practice.

The goal of the UNV Knowledge Portal is to consolidate and make volunteering data accessible to inform policy and advocacy. It matches those who collect data and those who make policy.

The portal covers different areas of evidence across three sections:

Volunteering Database : featuring comparable cross-country data on the measurement of volunteer work and legal framework that exists on volunteering;

: featuring comparable cross-country data on the measurement of volunteer work and legal framework that exists on volunteering; Evidence Library : providing deeper dives into thematic and context-specific issues, especially improving the accessibility of evidence produced in the global South; and

: providing deeper dives into thematic and context-specific issues, especially improving the accessibility of evidence produced in the global South; and Knowledge Exchange: facilitating spaces to deepen knowledge-sharing among stakeholders.

Engagement from portal users will be critical in achieving the diversity and quality of volunteering knowledge for the 2030 Agenda.

Explore the portal and start engaging at knowledge.unv.org

---

SAVE THE DATE

What: Launching of the UNV Knowledge Portal

When: 13 July 2020 at 4pm CEST (after the opening session of the Global Technical Meeting 2020)

Where: Click here to register or watch the livestream on UN Web TV, Facebook or Youtube