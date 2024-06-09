UNV and UNFPA call for Population Data Fellows for FGM Data and Research

Enabling young people to realize their full social, economic and human potential is a core component of the partnership between the UN Volunteers (UNV) programme and UN Population Fund (UNFPA). With this in mind, we are pleased to announce the launch of the Population Data Fellows for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) Data and Research in the fall of 2020. We are looking to recruit the best and brightest talent to join in the fight against harmful practices.

This cohort will consist of five national UN Volunteer Specialists from Burkina Faso, Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal and two international UN Volunteer Experts working from Dakar, Senegal, and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

State of the World Population: Harmful Practices (Interactive Website)

What are the specific goals of this initiative?

UNFPA will host a cohort of FGM Data and Research Fellows in countries affected by female genital mutilation around the world through 2020 and 2021, to support the UNFPA-UNICEF Joint Programme to Eliminate Female Genital Mutilation on the implementation of UNFPA’s Global Agenda for Research on FGM.

UNFPA’s Global Agenda for Research on FGM aims to contribute towards reducing evidence gaps in key areas pertaining to FGM through innovative solutions, as recommended by the evaluation of the phase II of the Joint Programme on FGM. FGM Data and Research Fellows will have the opportunity to part of the initiation of this Global Research Agenda, working in the field in specific country contexts.

What will the prospective fellows gain from this experience?

UNFPA is initiating the research initiative both to further innovative analytical solutions for the advancement of FGM programming and knowledge generation. FGM Data and Research Fellows will be able to be part of a dynamic team, and will have the opportunity to shape certain parts of the research initiative and contribute to expansion of evidence on FGM.

In addition, they will be able to advance their technical skills by gaining experience in processing data from complex survey designs and application of appropriate statistical methods, applying demographic, and statistical and monitoring and evaluation (M&E) methods.

How does one apply?

Are you an early-career or expert level professional, with at least two years of professional experience related to demography, data science, applied statistics or mixed methods research? Are you self-motivated and can thrive in an international, multidisciplinary environment? Then check out available assignments below. Women, indigenous people, people with disabilities, LGBTQI candidates and other marginalized persons are encouraged to apply.

What national UN Volunteer Specialist assignments are available?

UN Volunteer Population Data Fellow, FGM Data and Research, with UNFPA in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

UN Volunteer Population Data Fellow, FGM Data and Research, with UNFPA in Abuja, Nigeria

UN Volunteer Population Data Fellow, FGM Data and Research, with UNFPA in Dakar, Senegal

UN Volunteer Population Data Fellow, FGM Data and Research, with UNFPA in Cairo, Egypt

UN Volunteer Population Data Fellow, FGM Data and Research, with UNFPA in Nairobi, Kenya

What international UN Volunteer Expert assignments are available?

UN Volunteer Population Data Fellow, FGM Data and Research, with UNFPA in Dakar, Senegal

UN Volunteer Population Data Fellow, FGM Data and Research, with UNFPA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

The deadline for applications is 21 August 2020.

UNFPA: Our mission is to deliver a world where every pregnancy is wanted every childbirth is safe and every young person's potential is fulfilled.

UNV: Our mission is to contribute to peace and development through volunteerism worldwide. We work with partners to integrate qualified, highly motivated and well supported UN Volunteers into development programming and promote the value and global recognition of volunteerism.