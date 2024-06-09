New cohort announced: Population Data Fellowship – a UNFPA/UNV initiative for civil registration and vital statistics

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA), in partnership with the UN Volunteers (UNV) programme, has announced a new cohort under the Population Data Fellowship Programme for 2020-21. This fellowship is providing early-career professionals with the opportunity to contribute to UNFPA’s technical work on population and development, focusing on civil registration and vital statistics.

The UN Volunteer Population Data Fellows will work with UNFPA in advancing applied research, technical assistance and capacity building in civil registration and vital statistics, in close collaboration with national statistics offices, civil registration authorities and related UNFPA institutional partners.

This programme has been made possible with the generous support of the Centre of Excellence for Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) Systems, housed at Canada’s International Development Research Centre (IDRC).

For more information about this Fellowship, see this earlier announcement.

Through UNV, UNFPA will recruit professionals from around the world who have preferably a Master's degree and at least two years of professional experience related to demography, data science, applied statistics, or mixed methods research.

If you are an early-career professional with at least two years of professional experience related to demography, data science, applied statistics, or mixed methods research, self-motivated and can thrive in an international, multidisciplinary environment –check out available assignments below. Women, indigenous people, people with disabilities, LGBTQI candidates and other marginalized people are strongly encouraged to apply.

UNFPA Population Data Fellow, Civil Registration and Vital Statistics, with UNFPA in Panama City, Panama

UNFPA Population Data Fellow, Civil Registration and Vital Statistics, with UNFPA in Conakry, Guinea

UNFPA Population Data Fellow, Vital Statistics Capacity Building, with UNFPA in New York, United States of America

These three Population Data Fellows in Guinea, Panama and the United States of America will join an existing cohort of UNFPA Population Data Fellows in Benin, Burkina Faso, Congo, Jordan, Lao PDR, Morocco and Tunisia, supported by UNFPA’s Population and Development Hub and UNV’s Volunteer Services Centre.

The deadline for applications in 14 August 2020.

UNFPA: Our mission is to deliver a world where every pregnancy is wanted every childbirth is safe and every young person's potential is fulfilled.

UNV: Our mission is to contribute to peace and development through volunteerism worldwide. We work with partners to integrate qualified, highly motivated and well supported UN Volunteers into development programming and promote the value and global recognition of volunteerism.