MPD Seek Suspects in Northeast Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s help to locate suspects in a robbery that occurred in Northeast.

On Saturday June 8, 2024, at approximately 3:40 p.m., the victim was in the 600 block of Kenneth Street, Northeast, when he was approached by three suspects. The suspects physically assaulted the victim, brandished handguns, took personal property from the victim and his vehicle before fleeing the scene. The victim reported a minor injury.

The suspects and the victim’s stolen vehicle, a grey 2012 Nissan Altima with a DC tags of ES9986, were captured on nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or has seen this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24087008

