New Haven Barracks / Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B5002518

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley                          

STATION: New Haven Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 06/04/2024  @ 1849 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Town of New Haven, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED: Alex Billado

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/04/2024, at approximately 1849 hours, the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks received a report of a male making threats through text messages. A subsequent investigation revealed Alex Billado (30) criminally threatened a former family member. Billado was cited and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division, on 07/29/2024 at 1230 hours. Billado was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility for violating his probation.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/29/2024 - 1230 PM            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Addison Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility  

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

