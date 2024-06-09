New Haven Barracks / Criminal Threatening
CASE#: 24B5002518
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/04/2024 @ 1849 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Town of New Haven, VT
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Alex Billado
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/04/2024, at approximately 1849 hours, the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks received a report of a male making threats through text messages. A subsequent investigation revealed Alex Billado (30) criminally threatened a former family member. Billado was cited and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Addison Criminal Division, on 07/29/2024 at 1230 hours. Billado was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility for violating his probation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/29/2024 - 1230 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Addison Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.