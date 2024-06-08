Submit Release
Chief Smith Statement on Capital Pride Parade

“Having been selected as the department’s first Chief Equity Officer, and now as the Chief of Police, I’m committed to celebrating diverse identities. I will always stand up for diversity, equity and inclusion for our members and our community. I am proud to march in today’s Capital Pride Parade in full uniform to support our LGBTQ+ colleagues and to further our commitment to creating inclusive and supportive environments. MPD will continue to support, and ensure security, at Pride events and different community focused events year-round.”

 

