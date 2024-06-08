Chief Smith Statement on Capital Pride Parade

See the following statement from Chief Smith on today’s Capital Pride Parade:

“Having been selected as the department’s first Chief Equity Officer, and now as the Chief of Police, I’m committed to celebrating diverse identities. I will always stand up for diversity, equity and inclusion for our members and our community. I am proud to march in today’s Capital Pride Parade in full uniform to support our LGBTQ+ colleagues and to further our commitment to creating inclusive and supportive environments. MPD will continue to support, and ensure security, at Pride events and different community focused events year-round.”