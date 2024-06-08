Strengthening volunteer infrastructure through innovative approaches

A recently launched Compilation of Papers on Volunteering in India highlights the importance of all stakeholders continuously sharing thoughts on the evolution of the sector to strengthen volunteer infrastructure. It reiterates that volunteer-involving organizations, as well as other leading non-profits and organizations, should regularly discuss leveraging opportunities and addressing challenges.

The compilation of research findings launched in partnership with the United Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports in India is an outcome of the India Volunteering Conclave held in August 2019 in New Delhi.

Over 250 stakeholders participated in the two-day event to promote volunteerism and youth participation in development processes and nation-building. They shared good practices and discussed innovative ideas and recommended strategies and policy interventions.

The findings highlight that technology will be a key enabler in scaling volunteering programmes beyond boundaries. Furthermore, organizations that can adapt and leverage technology, develop standardized resources and provide a seamless experience can have a significant impact.

Providing a summary of the technical sessions held at the India Volunteering Conclave, the compilation of papers focuses on the key themes: creating data and evidence and measuring the economic value of volunteer work, social impact of volunteering, accreditation framework for volunteers, and innovative practices in volunteering.

Hon. Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju delivered the opening remarks at the Conclave. He touched on the work carried out by UN Volunteers serving as District Youth Coordinators with the Government of India, as part of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sengathan and National Service Scheme.

He commended the volunteers on their enthusiasm and energy.

This synergy between enthusiasm and youthful energy can ensure that volunteers are engaged from every section of society and from every age group. To keep this synergy going it is important that young people work with an absolute sense of participation. --Kiren Rijiju, Hon. Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

Over 100 UN Volunteers in India are playing a role in development and peace together with co-workers, host agencies and local communities.

To support these endeavours, UNV plans to institutionalize the process to convene the India Volunteering Conclave every two years to maintain the discourse on volunteerism.

UNV also aims to set up a mechanism to facilitate a corporate volunteering network in India and advocate towards formulating the country's national volunteering policy. We have also prioritized promoting research on volunteering in India and capturing good practices.