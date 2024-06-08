Milestone brings summertime fun with eclectic June 15 auction of vintage advertising signs, toys, coin-ops and old coins
Double-sided porcelain sign for Cadillac Authorized Service. Exceptional colors. Equally fine condition on both sides. Estimate: $5,000-$7,000
Kingsbury #272 Pumper Fire Truck with (partial) original Kingsbury wood box. Estimate: $4,000-$6,000
Texaco ‘Black T’ New Motor Oil die-cut single-sided tin sign. Condition close to new/old stock. Estimate: $7,000-$9,000
All-original Studebaker Art Deco bull-nose porcelain neon sign, double sided, 10ft 6in long, sharp colors, fantastic condition. Estimate: $15,000-$25,000
Fresh-to-market California collection of gas and oil advertising is joined by other top-quality signs and country store items, many in mint/near-mint condition
“Throughout the auction inventory, the keyword is condition,” said Miles King, co-owner of Milestone Auctions. “Many of the signs are in amazing condition, either mint or near mint. At the heart of the category is an advanced collection we picked up recently in California.”
The star attraction is an all-original Studebaker Art Deco porcelain neon bullnose sign. Double-sided with a sharp-looking cobalt blue, red and white motif, this automotive classic measures 10 feet 6 inches long, 47 inches tall from the top to the Studebaker red dot, and 2 feet tall at the other end. Made by the noted sign manufacturer Walker & Co, this dazzling Art Deco sign comes from an advanced private collection and is expected to sell for $15,000-$25,000.
A double-sided round porcelain sign for Cadillac Authorized Service is another example of how effective a combination of primary colors can be in conveying a message. In equally fine condition on both sides and marked Walker & Co. Detroit, this appealing sign emblazoned with the distinctive Cadillac brand’s crown-and-shield French coat of arms is estimated at $5,000-$7,000.
Yet another boldly-colored production is the red, white and blue double-sided porcelain sign for Buick Valve In Head Authorized Service. Large and impressive at 42 inches in diameter, the sign is marked Walker & Co Detroit along the bottom and is in excellent condition. Estimate: $5,000-$7,000
A “Night Lubrication” double-sided porcelain sign produced for Shell Gasoline & Oils Co boasts a bright palette of colors and equally nice condition on both sides. With its included stand, it measures 31¾ inches tall and is estimated at $4,000-$5,000.
It’s a good bet that bidding paddles will be airborne when a single-sided Texaco ‘Black T’ New Motor Oil die-cut tin sign is introduced. Its image of a one-quart Texaco oil can has a fantastic pop-art look that could be likened to Andy Warhol’s timeless Campbell’s Soup can art. Measuring 3 feet tall by just under 2 feet wide, the sign has a clean field, vivid colors and a shine that belies its age. Miles King remarked that its condition is “very close to new/old stock and really beautiful.” Estimate: $7,000-$9,000
A subcategory that has been growing by leaps and bounds is that of plate signs made specifically to affix to gas pumps. The June 15 auction includes a Time Super Gasoline single-sided porcelain gas pump plate sign adorned with the image of a clock and made for the Time Oil Company of Los Angeles. It measures 24 inches by 9 inches, and with excellent condition to boost its desirability, it should easily achieve an auction price of $3,000-$4,000.
Toy trucks made of sturdy pressed steel have been hot sellers in Milestone’s recent sales, especially those made by Tonka. “Kids started playing with Tonka construction trucks in 1954 when the company’s first toy, a dump truck, rolled off the production line. They were made for active play, which is why it’s so unusual to find a Tonka truck in truly mint/boxed condition.” The auction includes just that, a Tonka #0875-5 Builders Supply Fleet set in its crisp original factory box with original inserts. The toy is new/old stock in never-played-with condition and includes a Pickup Truck and Interchangeable Body Truck with two beds. The lot is estimated at $3,000-$4,000.
An earlier example of top-notch pressed-steel is Lot 129A, a Kingsbury #272 Pumper Fire Truck is as original as they come and even retains its correct Kingsbury wood box (missing top and one panel). It has original white rubber tires, original rubber hoses and its scarce accessory fire hydrant. This particular version has a motor-driven pump, which is in working order. In spite of its age (pre-WWII), its appearance and condition require no apologies, as the paint on this beauty is very nice throughout. A collector favorite, the 24½-inch fire toy from a legendary New Hampshire brand could blaze its way to a winning bid in the $4,000-$6,000 range.
Highlights from the many other categories appearing in the June 15 sale include: Danbury Mint “History of America” set of 200 sterling silver medals, $6,000-$8,000; Corum watch with a face comprised of 1904 $20 Double Eagle gold coin, $4,000-$6,000; VMC 81D 10¢ Pepsi vending machine $4,000-$5,000; 4-ring “bowling alley” neon clock, $2,000-$3,000; Herschell carved-wood carousel horse, $1,500-$2,500; ladies 14K white gold and diamond crisscross ring, $1,200-$2,400; US Navy WWII ship’s binnacle made by Lionel Corporation, $1,000-$2,500; and an all-original 1¢ Pulver Chewing Gum porcelain vending machine with a clown figure inside, $800-$1,000. Also waiting their turn to cross the auction block are pedal cars, slot machines, games of skill, bar figures, cash registers, tobacciana, barber shop, soda pop and snack signs; knives, oil lamps and much more.
Milestone’s Saturday, June 15, 2024 “Advertising Signs, Toys, Coin-ops, Coins & More” auction will be held at Milestone Auctions’ gallery at 38198 Willoughby Parkway, Willoughby (suburban Cleveland), OH 44094. Start time: 10AM ET. All forms of remote bidding will be available, including absentee, by phone, and live online through Milestone’s bidding platform or LiveAuctioneers. Milestone ships worldwide. Note: upon request, auction purchases can be delivered free of charge to the June 20-24, 2024 Check the Oil Show in Columbus, Ohio. To reserve a phone line or for additional information about any item in the sale, call 440-527-8060 or email info@milestoneauctions.com. Online: www.milestoneauctions.com
