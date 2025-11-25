TimeLine's December 2 auction traces the evolution of jewelry through pieces dating as early as the 4th century B.C.

Romano Egyptian gold ring with garnet intaglio depicting a duck, 1st century B.C. to 1st century A.D. Estimate: £3,000-£4,000 ($4,020-$5,360) Lovely ancient Roman gold spiral-twisted wire bracelet with a central bezel, 2nd-3rd century A.D. Elegant and surprisingly contemporary in appearance. Estimate £4,000-£6,000 ($5,360-$8,040) Migration Period gold ring with nicolo and garnet cloisonnes on sides, 4th-5th century A.D, Eastern Europe – a remarkably large and important ring with real presence and exceptional craftsmanship. Estimate: £10,000-£14,000 ($13,400-$18,750)

HARWICH, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beauty, status and identity – those are the three reasons why personal adornment with jewelry is likely to have begun, and it could be said that the same still applies today. Jewelry has ancient origins, which is why most significant pieces from past millennia are usually available only from knowledgeable auction houses where experts can identify and appraise them. A wealth of curated ancient jewelry from the world's greatest cultures will be offered by the British antiquities auction house TimeLine on December 2nd, the opening session of a 5-day event that closes on December 6.The jewelry highlights include:• Bactrian gold pendant with agate cabochon, 4th-2nd century B.C. Estimate: £3,000-£4,000 ($4,020-$5,360)• Romano Egyptian gold ring with garnet intaglio depicting a duck, 1st century B.C. to 1st century A.D. Estimate: £3,000-£4,000 ($4,020-$5,360)• 1st century A.D. Roman sard (translucent chalcedony) intaglio carved with classical intaglio profile image of a large panther. Estimate £2,000-£3,000 ($2,680-$4,020)• Roman gold spiral-twisted wire bracelet with a central bezel, 2nd-3rd century A.D. Elegant and surprisingly contemporary in appearance. Estimate £4,000-£6,000 ($5,360-$8,040)• 2nd-3rd century A.D. Roman garnet gemstone with bust of Empress Julia Domna , one of the most influential women of the Imperial Roman world. Estimate: £3,000-£4,000 ($4,020-$5,360)• Migration Period gold ring with nicolo and garnet cloisonnes on sides, 4th-5th century A.D, Eastern Europe. Estimate: £10,000-£14,000 ($13,400-$18,750)• Byzantine gold ring, 6th-9th century A.D., with personal inscription that translates to ‘ belonging to Mary and Eutropius .’ Estimate: £5,000-£7,000 ($6,700-$9,380)• Seljuk (Turkish dynasty) braided gold bracelet with fluted body, 11th-13th century A.D., Estimate: £3,000-£4,000 ($4,020-$5,360)• The ‘Otterington Hall’ medieval gold ring, 1450-1550 A.D., engraved with image of Saint Christopher carrying the Christ Child on his back. Found by a metal detectorist in England in 2024, declared a National Treasure and subsequently ‘disclaimed’ by The Crown, hence cleared for private ownership. Estimate £4,000-£6,000 ($5,360-$8,040)• Charming Renaissance gold and enamel ring with vivid ruby and fine enamel work, Western European, late 16th century A.D. Estimate £4,500-£5,500 ($6,030-$7,370)TimeLine’s 2-6, 2025 auction series will be held live at the company’s headquarters located at The Court House, 363 Main Rd., Harwich, Essex CO12 4DN, UK. All lots featured in this article (and in TimeLine’s printed catalog) will be auctioned during the Dec. 2 opening session. Internet bidders may pre-register online. Goods may be previewed in person at the gallery by prior arrangement only. Auction start time: 7am US Eastern time/12pm (midday) GMT. All remote forms of bidding will be available, including absentee, by phone (please book phone line 48 hours ahead of time) or live via the Internet through TimeLine’s bidding platform or LiveAuctioneers. TimeLine Auctions accepts payments in GBP and ships worldwide. Questions: call +44 7494 866514 or email Aaron Hammond at ah@timelineauctions.com. Website: https://timelineauctions.com

