TimeLine's December 2 auction traces the evolution of jewelry through pieces dating as early as the 4th century B.C.
Romano Egyptian gold ring with garnet intaglio depicting a duck, 1st century B.C. to 1st century A.D. Estimate: £3,000-£4,000 ($4,020-$5,360)
Lovely ancient Roman gold spiral-twisted wire bracelet with a central bezel, 2nd-3rd century A.D. Elegant and surprisingly contemporary in appearance. Estimate £4,000-£6,000 ($5,360-$8,040)
Featured: Byzantine gold ring, 6th-9th century AD, $6,700-$9,380;; Bactrian gold pendant with agate cabochon, 4th-2nd century. BC $4,020-$5,360
The jewelry highlights include:
• Bactrian gold pendant with agate cabochon, 4th-2nd century B.C. Estimate: £3,000-£4,000 ($4,020-$5,360)
• Romano Egyptian gold ring with garnet intaglio depicting a duck, 1st century B.C. to 1st century A.D. Estimate: £3,000-£4,000 ($4,020-$5,360)
• 1st century A.D. Roman sard (translucent chalcedony) intaglio carved with classical intaglio profile image of a large panther. Estimate £2,000-£3,000 ($2,680-$4,020)
• Roman gold spiral-twisted wire bracelet with a central bezel, 2nd-3rd century A.D. Elegant and surprisingly contemporary in appearance. Estimate £4,000-£6,000 ($5,360-$8,040)
• 2nd-3rd century A.D. Roman garnet gemstone with bust of Empress Julia Domna, one of the most influential women of the Imperial Roman world. Estimate: £3,000-£4,000 ($4,020-$5,360)
• Migration Period gold ring with nicolo and garnet cloisonnes on sides, 4th-5th century A.D, Eastern Europe. Estimate: £10,000-£14,000 ($13,400-$18,750)
• Byzantine gold ring, 6th-9th century A.D., with personal inscription that translates to ‘belonging to Mary and Eutropius.’ Estimate: £5,000-£7,000 ($6,700-$9,380)
• Seljuk (Turkish dynasty) braided gold bracelet with fluted body, 11th-13th century A.D., Estimate: £3,000-£4,000 ($4,020-$5,360)
• The ‘Otterington Hall’ medieval gold ring, 1450-1550 A.D., engraved with image of Saint Christopher carrying the Christ Child on his back. Found by a metal detectorist in England in 2024, declared a National Treasure and subsequently ‘disclaimed’ by The Crown, hence cleared for private ownership. Estimate £4,000-£6,000 ($5,360-$8,040)
• Charming Renaissance gold and enamel ring with vivid ruby and fine enamel work, Western European, late 16th century A.D. Estimate £4,500-£5,500 ($6,030-$7,370)
TimeLine’s 2-6, 2025 auction series will be held live at the company’s headquarters located at The Court House, 363 Main Rd., Harwich, Essex CO12 4DN, UK. All lots featured in this article (and in TimeLine’s printed catalog) will be auctioned during the Dec. 2 opening session. Internet bidders may pre-register online. Goods may be previewed in person at the gallery by prior arrangement only. Auction start time: 7am US Eastern time/12pm (midday) GMT. All remote forms of bidding will be available, including absentee, by phone (please book phone line 48 hours ahead of time) or live via the Internet through TimeLine’s bidding platform or LiveAuctioneers. TimeLine Auctions accepts payments in GBP and ships worldwide. Questions: call +44 7494 866514 or email Aaron Hammond at ah@timelineauctions.com. Website: https://timelineauctions.com.
Aaron Hammond
TimeLine Auctions
+44 7494 866514
ah@timelineauctions.com
