Marvel 1963 X-Men #1 comic book CGC-graded a strong 9.2NM- leads Hake’s Nov. 18-19 Premier Pop Culture Auction

Marvel ‘X-Men’ #1 comic book, September 1963, CGC 9.2 NM-. Contains origin story and first appearance of the X-Men. Key Silver Age Marvel comic in high grade with strong colors. Hard to improve upon. Estimate: $100,000-$200,000 Front and back views of the rarest of all Disney toys, a 1930s Mickey Mouse tin wind-up toy with moving mouth. Made in Germany for export to the English market. Provenance: Philip Samuels Collection. Estimate: $20,000-$35,000 Kenner Star Wars (1978) Jawa Vinyl Cape 12 Back-A AFA 85+ NM+ action figure, initial ‘Vinyl Cape’ variety, with no discoloration to cape. Archival case. Estimate: $20,000-$35,000

Also Featured: Amazing Spider-Man #1, rare Star Wars, Transformers, 1966 1st printing of Grateful Dead concert poster, rarest of all 1930s German Disney toys

The top political memorabilia piece, a Cox and Roosevelt 1920 jugate button, is the undisputed crown jewel of political campaign buttons. It's the finest of any of its type known to exist.” — Alex Winter, President of Hake's Auctions

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hake’s November 18-19 Premier Auction is a collectors’ choice event, offering bidders the opportunity to acquire prized pieces from nearly 1,600 lots across many dozens of categories. The multi-consignor selection includes investment-grade pop culture memorabilia in exceptionally high grades. Many items have never been available for public sale until now, having resided in private collections for decades.The anticipated top lot is a coveted Marvel X-Men #1 comic book published in September 1963 and CGC-graded a phenomenal 9.2 NM-. This issue contains the origin story and first appearance of the X-Men (Professor X, Cyclops, Iceman, Angel Beast and Marvel Girl), as well as Magneto. A key Silver Age Marvel comic, it is the product of a genius team-up, pairing a Stan Lee story with Jack Kirby’s inimitable cover and interior art. The colors are strong, and it would be difficult to improve upon this beautiful example, which is estimated at $100,000-$200,000.Comic book fans might also want to consider the CGC 6.5 Fine+ issue of Amazing Spider-Man #1, released in March 1963 and featuring the first appearance of both J Jonah Jameson and The Chameleon. A Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko (cover art) collaboration, this book retells the origin story of Spider-Man. Formerly in the John B Goodrich Collection, it is estimated at $20,000-$35,000.A quintessential example of counterculture poster art from the Swinging Sixties is among the auction’s top lots. Printed in 1966, it is a CGC 9.8 NM/Mint “Skeleton and Roses” poster from the Family Dog series and announces a Grateful Dead show at San Francisco’s Avalon Ballroom. Designed by Stanley Mouse and Alton Kelley, it is an original first printing. This outstanding high-grade poster is estimated at $75,000-$100,000.Contemporary original art offerings include a Cowboy Bebop The Real Folk Blues: Part 2 production animation cel with an image of main character Spike Spiegel as he looked in the final episode of Sunrise studio’s popular 1998-1999 anime series. In the 12-field cel, Spiegel is shown pointing his finger, with the exclamation “Bang,” before collapsing. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000Created by Kenner in 1984 for photography purposes, a Star Wars: The Power of the Force (1985) Luke Skywalker (Imperial Stormtrooper outfit) first shot/photo sample action figure is encapsulated, archivally cased and AFA-graded 75 EX+/NM Display. The figure depicts Skywalker with light brown hair and a prototype rubber Stormtrooper helmet. It is the only AFA-graded example, according to the current AFA Population Report, and comes with a CIB LOA and a photo print of the figure signed and numbered by Kenner photographer Kim Simmons. Estimate: $10,000-$20,000The American political section includes a Cox and Roosevelt 1920 jugate button described by Hake’s Auctions' president Alex Winter as “the undisputed crown jewel of political campaign buttons.” Measuring 7/8 inches wide with backing paper identifying the manufacturer, Whitehead & Hoag Co., Newark, N.J., this button was possibly a salesman’s sample and is the finest of any of its type known to exist. A potential record-setter whose condition would easily qualify as Near Mint, its estimate is $20,000-$35,000. historically-important 1979 document bears the handwritten signatures of Ohio Governor Jim Rhodes, Adjutant General Sylvester Del Corso, and 26 National Guardsmen beneath a formal apology for the May 4, 1970 shooting and killing of unarmed Kent State University students protesting the US invasion of Cambodia. Issuance of the signed statement was required (in addition to financial compensation) to settle Krause v Rhodes, a lawsuit brought by nine wounded students and the families of four students killed during the on-campus demonstration. Fewer than 15 copies of the signed document were issued, and none has ever appeared at auction. It comes directly from Tom Grace, a student who was shot in his left foot at the protest. With an open auction estimate, its required starting bid is $10,000.Hake’s is honored to present two supreme Disney toys with provenance that traces back to the collection of pop culture visionary and museum founder Philip Samuels. The first auction entry with Samuels provenance is acknowledged to be the rarest of all Mickey Mouse toys: a 1930s tin wind-up with die-cut eyes and a mouth that moves when the piece is activated. It was made in Germany, most likely by Saalheimer & Strauss, for export to the English market. The second highlight from the Samuels collection is an iconic 1930 Tipp & Co. (Germany) tin wind-up Mickey and Minnie Mouse on Motorcycle with a built-in key. Complete, all original with a working mechanism, and graded VG overall, it is one of fewer than 10 original-condition examples of its type known to exist. Both toys carry an individual estimate of $20,000-$35,000.Other top highlights include:Kenner Star Wars (1978) Jawa Vinyl Cape 12 Back-A AFA 85+ NM+ action figure in archival case. Estimate: $20,000-$35,000Hasbro 1984 Transformers Series 1 Optimus Prime (Autobot Commander), AFA-graded 85 NM+ and window-boxed with intact tape seals and no color breaks. Only two examples graded higher, per the current AFA Population Report. Estimate: $5,000-$10,000Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1993) “Scratch” action figure, Series 6/54 Back, AFA 80 NM, on original card. Estimate: $5,000-$10,000Very rare Nirvana single on Sub Pop label with Love Buzz on Side A and Big Cheese on Side B. Super-clean pictorial sleeve hand-numbered “973” (of 1000) in red felt-tip marker on verso. One of only 1,200 (including 200 red-slash promo copies) pressed for release in November 1988. Estimate: $5,000-$10,000For additional information on any item in the sale, call +1 866-404-9800 (toll-free) or +1 717-434-1600; or email hakes@hakes.com. View online catalog and sign up to bid at https://hakes.com/

