Milestone’s Dec. 6 Premier Antique Toy & Bank Auction delivers goodies that would make Santa’s elves green with envy

Rare Kyser & Rex (Philadelphia) ‘Confectionary’ cast-iron mechanical bank. Excellent condition. Estimate: $8,000-$12,000 Rare cast-iron Drummer Boy Chariot bell toy made circa 1895 by Gong Bell. Excellent-NM condition. Estimate: $4,000-$8,000 Kyser & Rex Santa Claus Sleigh cast-iron mechanical bank. Excellent-NM condition. Estimate: $8,000-$12,000

Featured: James Fetzer collection of mechanical banks, bell toys, chocolate molds & Christmas games + Ed Steinberger collection of early banks & games

The mechanical bank selection is one of the largest and most diverse to appear at auction in years, with many rare examples in very fine condition.” — Miles King - Co-Owner, Milestone Auctions

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Milestone Auctions will light up the holidays this year with a festive December 6 sale of high-quality antique toys, banks and Christmas antiques. The 626-lot auction roster is led by two advanced collections that couldn’t be more compatible. The James Fetzer collection includes American bell toys, rare German chocolate molds, and Christmas games; while the Ed Steinberger collection adds board games by the revered mid-19th to early 20th-century publisher and lithographer McLoughlin. Both collections contributed to the broad array of nearly 200 cast-iron and tin mechanical and still banks. Additionally, the auction lineup is brimming with horse-drawn cast-iron toys, pressed-steel trucks, cast-iron motorcycles and racers; antique and vintage German tin toys, Christmas tree ornaments and candle clips.The mechanical bank selection is one of the largest and most diverse to appear at auction in years, with many rare examples in very fine condition. A J&E Stevens (Cromwell, Conn.) “ Girl Skipping Rope ” cast-iron mechanical bank displays all-original paint with no cracks or repairs. The bank is in Excellent condition and, when tested, its mechanical action worked properly. The pre-sale estimate is $15,000-$25,000.The top tier of mechanical banks also includes several elusive productions from Kyser & Rex of Philadelphia. A “Confectionary” bank – always a favorite with collectors – depicts a woman attendant in a candy store with the names of various sweets marked on apothecary-style storage drawers behind her. The bank is all original except for its rear access door, which appears to be a very good replacement. There are no cracks or repairs to the casting, and the mechanical action works well. The Confectionary bank is hard to find in any condition. This one, which is graded Excellent, would make a worthy addition to even the most advanced collection. Estimate: $8,000-$12,000Also by Kyser & Rex, a “Santa Claus Sleigh” cast-iron mechanical bank depicts the Christmas gift-giver in a red coat with a peaked hood, a blanket draped across his lap, and a supply of wrapped gifts stowed at the front of the sleigh. Two reindeer are shown in full-gallop mode, ready to deliver a Christmas bounty to good boys and girls. Graded Excellent to Near Mint, it is expected to sell for $8,000-$12,000.A third Kyser & Rex highlight is a desirable blue-dress version of the company’s “Mammy and Child” mechanical bank. A beautiful presentation with rich, deeply-hued paint, it is all original with the minor exception of the front part of feeding spoon, which appears to have been replaced. There are no cracks or repairs to the casting and its mechanism works properly. This rare and wonderful bank in Excellent-NM condition carries a $6,000-$10,000 estimate.Manufactured by Shepard Hardware Co. (Buffalo, N.Y.), a “Picture Gallery” cast-iron mechanical bank is complete and original with no cracks or repairs. The bank has bright paint and works properly. Its condition is rated Excellent, and it is superior to most examples that have reached the auction marketplace over the past several years. Estimate: $7,000-$10,000Other collector “must-haves” include four J&E Stevens classics: “Dentist,” $4,000-$12,000; “Reclining Chinaman,” $6,000-$10,000; “Calamity,” $5,000-$8,000; and “Bread Winners,” $5,000-$8,000. Also worthy of mention is a Kyser & Rex “Chimpanzee” bank estimated at $7,000-$10,000.Nearly five dozen rare antique cast-iron bell toys from the James Fetzer collection will cross the auction block, including a “Drummer Boy Chariot” made circa 1895 by Gong Bell (East Hampton, Conn.). This extremely appealing toy shows crisp casting and wonderful detail, with original paint and no cracks or repairs. In Excellent-NM condition, it is offered with a $4,000-$8,000 estimate. Other toys of special note in this category include Gong Bell’s “Clown & Poodle,” $3,000-$6,000 and “Mary & Her Little Lamb,” $1,500-$2,000; and from Gong Bell’s East Hampton rival N N Hill, a crossover toy depicting early comic-strip superstars “Buster Brown and Tige,” $1,200-$1,500.Hefty pressed-steel work vehicles from favored manufacturers will be lined up and ready to rumble. An original Sturditoy (Pawtucket, R.I.) pressed-steel Tractor Trailer Oil Tanker is super-clean with all-original paint and decals. Nearly three feet long and in Excellent condition, it should easily roll to a $6,000-$8,000 finish. Other brands represented in this rugged motor pool include Gendron, Kelmet, Keystone, American National, Turner, Burdette-Murray and, of course, the king of pressed steel, Buddy ‘L.’Leading the scores of cast-iron motorcycles, an 8½-inch Hubley (Lancaster, Pa.) Harley-Davidson Hill Climber is in all-original condition with original tires, rims and dark-green paint. Its removable Harley-Davidson driver figure is “dressed” in motorcycle attire of the period, including simulated leathers, boots and a helmet. A hard-to-find bike in overall Excellent condition, it could speed its way to a $4,000-$6,000 finish.The James Fetzer collection of antique chocolate molds has been arranged into 78 lots, most of them containing multiple items. There are Christmas molds, with many iterations of Santa and Father Christmas; Easter bunnies, chicks, ducks and eggs; and Thanksgiving turkeys. In addition, there are other types of animals, clowns, children, and a Native American chief. Others depict patriotic characters or forms of transportation. A rare 21-inch-tall Santa Claus with Toys mold is marked Anton Reiche (Germany) and is estimated at $1,000-$1,500.Miles King, co-owner of Milestone Auctions, commented that being able to acquire antique molds from such a refined collection is “a great way to jump-start a collection or find a ‘go-with’ to add to an existing collection, for example a grouping of train-shaped molds to add to a toy train collection.”Around three dozen antique games bring exquisite American lithographic art to the auction spotlight, including prized pieces from both the Steinberger and Fetzer collections. From magic to Mother Goose, and Peter Rabbit to Captain Kidd, this colorful assortment has something to appeal to every collector. Estimates range from as little as $100-$200 to the top entry, J H Singer’s “Favorite Steeple Chase” game, with Victorian-era images of Santa Claus and mounted equestrians. Estimate: $2,000-$3,000Tel. 440-527-8060, info@milestoneauctions.com. Online: www.milestoneauctions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.