MPD Searching for Southwest Shooting Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who shot a man in Southwest.

On Thursday, June 6, 2024, at approximately 8:54 p.m., officers responded to the 4600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southwest, for the report of a shooting. An adult male was found nearby with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in these photos:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24086103

###