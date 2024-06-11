Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia-Endorsed Candidates Win Important Seats on the Republican National Committee

Communications Director

Conservative activists from western Virginia make the long trip to Hampton, Virginia to the Republican State Convention and put candidates over the top.

We are delighted to be represented at the Republican National Committee by Morton Blackwell and Patti Lyman for four more years.”
— Gene Rose
WAYNESBORO, VIRGINIA, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morton Blackwell and Patti Lyman won re-election to the Republican National Committee at the Republican Party of Virginia (RPV) 2024 State Quadrennial Convention held in Hampton, Virginia on June 1, 2024. RPV Chairman Rich Anderson was unopposed and thereby keeps his seat on the Republican National Committee for four more years. Virginia's other two seats on that committee were challenged. Incumbent National Committeeman Morton Blackwell was challenged by Tim Anderson and Incumbent National Committeewoman Patti Lyman was challenged by Jean Gannon. Patti Lyman won with about 52% of the vote and Morton Blackwell won with under 51%. The delegates from western and southwestern Virginia had to drive farther than the other delegates in Virginia to get to Hampton, but they showed up in sufficient numbers to get the Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia-endorsed candidates re-elected.
The next meeting of the Freedom Caucus will be June 22nd in Waynesboro, Va.
For more information, please visit our website at https://freedomcaucusofvirginia.com/

Gene Rose
Republican Freedom Caucus of Virginia State PAC
+1 816-536-3858
email us here

You just read:

Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia-Endorsed Candidates Win Important Seats on the Republican National Committee

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Mining Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Gene Rose
Republican Freedom Caucus of Virginia State PAC
+1 816-536-3858
Company/Organization
Republican Freedom Caucus of Virginia State PAC
5902 Bighorn Drive
Roanoke, Virginia, 24018
United States
+1 816-536-3858
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia-Endorsed Candidates Win Important Seats on the Republican National Committee
Freedom Caucus-Endorsed Candidates Victorious
Senate Candidates Speak to Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia
View All Stories From This Author