Senate Candidates Speak to Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia
U. S. Senate candidates for the Republican nomination spoke and answered questions from the crowd.WAYNESBORO, VIRGINIA, USA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia met in Waynesboro this past Saturday morning, April 22. The meeting featured three enthusiastic speakers who accepted invitations from the Freedom Caucus Chairman, Dr. Steve Richards.
The first two speakers were both candidates for the Republican nomination for the U. S. Senate, Hung Cao and Eddie Garcia. Both candidates laid out their vision for impacting legislation in the Senate if elected and made the case why each would be the best candidate to defeat Senator Kaine in the November general election. After speaking each candidate graciously answered questions from the audience. For more information on policy positions and personal biographic information, please visit the candidates web pages at www.hungforva.com and www.eddiegarciava.com.
The third speaker of the morning was the recently elected Chairman of the Botetourt County Republican Committee, Steve Dean. Mr. Dean told the audience he will be reaching out to grow his committee and seek conservative candidates to run for the Board of Supervisors and the School Board in Botetourt County.
The next meeting of the Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia is slated for June 22, 2024 and is open to the public. Please check the web page for details after June 1st at FreedomCaucusPAC@Lumos.net
