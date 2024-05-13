Freedom Caucus-Endorsed Candidates Victorious
All four candidates endorsed by the Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia were elected at the biennial 6th District Republican ConventionHARRISONBURG, VIRGINIA, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every two years Republican conventions are held in each of the state's eleven congressional districts throughout Virginia. The 6th District held its convention Saturday, May 11th in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Delegates from throughout the district elected eight candidates for two-year terms to six different positions on the Republican 6th Congressional District Committee. The Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia had previously endorsed four of these candidates and each of them were elected:
Chairman of the 6th District Republican Committee - John Massoud
Republican Party of Virginia Republican State Central Committee - Steve Kurtz, Randy Gilbert, and Willie Deutsch
Not only will those four serve on the District Committee, they will also serve on the Republican Party of Virginia State Central Committee. Freedom Caucus Founding Member Ken Adams commented on the convention victories, "Not only does the Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia strive to find qualified, capable, and conservative candidates for public office, we also play an active role in helping to fill important positions within Republican Party leadership at the local, congressional district, and state levels. We were delighted all four of our endorsed candidates were victorious today."
Earlier this year the Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia endorsed Patti Lyman for Republican National Committeewoman and Morton Blackwell for Republican National Committeeman to serve as two of the three Virginia representatives on the Republican National Committee.
