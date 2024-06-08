At Executive Board meeting 2018, Member States applaud UNV for enhancing its ability to deliver

The UNDP Administrator and UNV Executive Coordinator presented 2016-2017 results and achievements to the UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPS Executive Board on 8 June 2018. At the conclusion of the session, the Board took note of UNV's three priorities for the new Strategic Framework 2018 to 2021.

Mr Tegegnework Gettu, UNDP Associate Administrator, opened UNV’s session at the meeting. He highlighted the strong UND/UNV partnership and noted how through its engagements with UNDP, UNV is constantly demonstrating how volunteers are vital to the success of development initiatives at local, regional and national levels.

I'd like to thank the UN Volunteers who contributed to the strategic objectives of UNDP, other UN entities and UN missions, often serving in challenging & remote locations and post-conflict situations. --Mr Tegegnework Gettu, UNDP Associate Administrator

This was followed by the presentation of the 2016-2017 programmatic and institutional results, by UNV Executive Coordinator, Mr Oliver Adam.

Mr Adam noted that in 2017 alone, UNV deployed over 6,500 UN Volunteers with 34 UN partners. He highlighted that almost 17,900 UN Online Volunteers provided volunteer services remotely to 38 United Nations entities and 2,200 non-governmental organizations that support SDG implementation.

Mr Adam shared that 4.9 million beneficiaries were positively impacted by the UN Volunteers and 92 per cent of United Nations partners reported an effective contribution by UN Volunteers in 2017. Mr Adam reiterated UNV's commitment to supporting member states on the 2030 Agenda and thanked the leadership of UNDP for their continuous support.

I am honoured to present UNV’s 2016-2017 results to the UNDP Executive Board. These have been possible thanks to UN Volunteers who work tirelessly every day to implement the SDGs on the ground worldwide. UNV looks forward to continue supporting Member States and national capacity development to deliver the 2030 Agenda through volunteerism. --Mr Oliver Adam, UNV Executive Coordinator

Mr Adam outlined three strategic priorities for the new Strategic Framework 2018-2021. UNV will

sharpen its focus on supporting Member States and national capacity development,

emphasize South-South Cooperation and deliver better volunteer solutions to support UN partners implementing the SDGs through volunteerism, and

continue to drive efficiency and innovation to be fit-for-purpose.

Statements followed from UN Member States, including Australia, Brazil, Finland, Germany, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Russia. The German delegation commended UNV's contribution to South-South Cooperation and efforts on results-based management.

UNV is making a remarkable contribution to South-South cooperation. We commend UNV’s efforts on results-based management, and applaud UNV for enhancing its ability to deliver for its partners. We thank the volunteers for their committed work and their impact. --Delegation of Germany

The representative of Benin reiterated the important contribution of volunteers to development outcomes and the achievement of the SDGs.

The success and sustainability of development is contingent on volunteers. Supporting Benin with the SDGs will require the efforts of thousands of people and volunteers. --Delegation of Benin

Lara Alencar, a UN Volunteer with UNICEF spoke of her experience volunteering with the United Nations and the opportunity she sees.

Volunteering with the United Nations is a unique opportunity to contribute to SDGs and 2030Agenda, and to develop professional & personal skills. UNV greatly invests in providing learning opportunities for volunteers. --Lara Alencar, UN Volunteer with UNICEF

