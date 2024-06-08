Submit Release
MPD Arrests Man for an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

 

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense.

On Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 2:52 p.m., the suspect, who was inside of a residence in the 300 block of Anacostia Road, Southeast, was arguing with the victims who were outside of the residence. During the argument, the suspect brandished a gun and then shot at the victims with no rounds taking effect. The victims then fled the scene.

On Thursday, June 6, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 22-year-old Dayquan Henderson, of Southeast, DC. He was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). The investigation revealed that the victims and suspect were known to each other.

