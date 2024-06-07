Senate Bill 1246 Printer's Number 1693
transportation safety program) and the associated Federal
regulations set forth and adopted for oversight for each fixed
guideway public transportation system.
(b) Program standard.--The SSO Office shall establish,
adopt, administer and enforce the SSO program standard. The SSO
Office shall annually review and consult with each fixed
guideway public transportation system that the SSO Office
oversees in the development of the SSO program standard. The
consultation under this subsection must demonstrate that the SSO
Office has taken each fixed guideway public transportation
system's comments, concerns and feedback under good faith
consideration in further adopting, implementing and maintaining
the SSO program standard.
(c) Risk-based inspections, investigations, audits, testing
and other oversight activities.--
(1) The SSO Office shall conduct risk-based inspections,
investigations, audits and other oversight activities at each
fixed guideway public transportation system.
(2) In carrying out the requirements under this
subsection, the SSO Office shall enter the facilities of each
fixed guideway public transportation system, either
physically or virtually, to inspect infrastructure,
equipment, records, personnel and data, including the data
that the fixed guideway public transportation system collects
when identifying and evaluating safety risks and safety
events, with or without advanced notice to the fixed guideway
public transportation system.
(3) The SSO Office shall establish in the SSO program
standard policies specifying the qualifications of
inspectors, protocol for inspecting public and nonpublic
