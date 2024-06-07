Senate Bill 1246 Printer's Number 1693

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - transportation safety program) and the associated Federal

regulations set forth and adopted for oversight for each fixed

guideway public transportation system.

(b) Program standard.--The SSO Office shall establish,

adopt, administer and enforce the SSO program standard. The SSO

Office shall annually review and consult with each fixed

guideway public transportation system that the SSO Office

oversees in the development of the SSO program standard. The

consultation under this subsection must demonstrate that the SSO

Office has taken each fixed guideway public transportation

system's comments, concerns and feedback under good faith

consideration in further adopting, implementing and maintaining

the SSO program standard.

(c) Risk-based inspections, investigations, audits, testing

and other oversight activities.--

(1) The SSO Office shall conduct risk-based inspections,

investigations, audits and other oversight activities at each

fixed guideway public transportation system.

(2) In carrying out the requirements under this

subsection, the SSO Office shall enter the facilities of each

fixed guideway public transportation system, either

physically or virtually, to inspect infrastructure,

equipment, records, personnel and data, including the data

that the fixed guideway public transportation system collects

when identifying and evaluating safety risks and safety

events, with or without advanced notice to the fixed guideway

public transportation system.

(3) The SSO Office shall establish in the SSO program

standard policies specifying the qualifications of

inspectors, protocol for inspecting public and nonpublic

