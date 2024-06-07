Senate Bill 1220 Printer's Number 1696
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1220
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, JUNE 7, 2024
REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, JUNE 7, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 24, 1931 (P.L.1206, No.331), entitled
"An act concerning townships of the first class; amending,
revising, consolidating, and changing the law relating
thereto," in finance and taxation, further providing for tax
levies.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1709(a)(2) and (7) and (c) of the act of
June 24, 1931 (P.L.1206, No.331), known as The First Class
Township Code, are amended to read:
Section 1709. Tax Levies.--(a) The board of commissioners
may levy taxes by resolution for taxes levied at the same rate
as or a rate lower than the previous fiscal year, and by
ordinance if the tax rate increases from the previous fiscal
year, upon all property and upon all occupations within the
township made taxable for township purposes and subject to
valuation and assessment by the county assessment office, for
the following purposes and at the following rates:
* * *
(2) (i) An annual tax [not exceeding three mills] for the
