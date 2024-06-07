Senate Bill 1220 Printer's Number 1696

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1696

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1220

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY FARRY, JUNE 7, 2024

REFERRED TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT, JUNE 7, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 24, 1931 (P.L.1206, No.331), entitled

"An act concerning townships of the first class; amending,

revising, consolidating, and changing the law relating

thereto," in finance and taxation, further providing for tax

levies.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1709(a)(2) and (7) and (c) of the act of

June 24, 1931 (P.L.1206, No.331), known as The First Class

Township Code, are amended to read:

Section 1709. Tax Levies.--(a) The board of commissioners

may levy taxes by resolution for taxes levied at the same rate

as or a rate lower than the previous fiscal year, and by

ordinance if the tax rate increases from the previous fiscal

year, upon all property and upon all occupations within the

township made taxable for township purposes and subject to

valuation and assessment by the county assessment office, for

the following purposes and at the following rates:

* * *

(2) (i) An annual tax [not exceeding three mills] for the

