Senate Bill 1219 Printer's Number 1695

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - (6) For the purchase of fire engines, fire apparatus and

fire hose for the use of the borough or for assisting any

fire company in the borough in the purchase, renewal or

repair of any of its fire engines, fire apparatus or fire

hose, for the purposes of making appropriations to fire

companies both within and without the borough and of

contracting with adjacent municipalities or volunteer fire

companies in adjacent municipalities for fire protection, for

the training of fire personnel and payments to fire training

schools and centers or for the purchase of land upon which to

erect a firehouse, or for the erection and maintenance of a

firehouse or fire training school and center[, not exceeding

three mills]. The following shall apply:

(i) The borough may appropriate [up to one-half, but

not to exceed one mill, of] the revenue generated from a

tax under this paragraph for the purpose of paying

salaries, benefits or other compensation of fire

suppression employees of the borough or a fire company

serving the borough.

[(ii) If an annual tax for the purposes specified in

this paragraph is proposed to be set at a level higher

than three mills, the question shall be submitted to the

voters of the borough, and the county board of elections

shall frame the question in accordance with the election

laws of this Commonwealth for submission to the voters of

the borough.]

(7) For building a [firehouse, fire training school and

center,] lockup or municipal building, not exceeding two

mills, additional millage permitted only following a

favorable referendum on the matter held in accordance with

20240SB1219PN1695 - 2 -

