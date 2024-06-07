Senate Bill 1219 Printer's Number 1695
PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - (6) For the purchase of fire engines, fire apparatus and
fire hose for the use of the borough or for assisting any
fire company in the borough in the purchase, renewal or
repair of any of its fire engines, fire apparatus or fire
hose, for the purposes of making appropriations to fire
companies both within and without the borough and of
contracting with adjacent municipalities or volunteer fire
companies in adjacent municipalities for fire protection, for
the training of fire personnel and payments to fire training
schools and centers or for the purchase of land upon which to
erect a firehouse, or for the erection and maintenance of a
firehouse or fire training school and center[, not exceeding
three mills]. The following shall apply:
(i) The borough may appropriate [up to one-half, but
not to exceed one mill, of] the revenue generated from a
tax under this paragraph for the purpose of paying
salaries, benefits or other compensation of fire
suppression employees of the borough or a fire company
serving the borough.
[(ii) If an annual tax for the purposes specified in
this paragraph is proposed to be set at a level higher
than three mills, the question shall be submitted to the
voters of the borough, and the county board of elections
shall frame the question in accordance with the election
laws of this Commonwealth for submission to the voters of
the borough.]
(7) For building a [firehouse, fire training school and
center,] lockup or municipal building, not exceeding two
mills, additional millage permitted only following a
favorable referendum on the matter held in accordance with
