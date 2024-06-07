Senate Bill 1243 Printer's Number 1700

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1700

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1243

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, BREWSTER, COSTA, KANE AND

LAUGHLIN, JUNE 7, 2024

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JUNE 7, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), entitled

"An act providing for and reorganizing the conduct of the

executive and administrative work of the Commonwealth by the

Executive Department thereof and the administrative

departments, boards, commissions, and officers thereof,

including the boards of trustees of State Normal Schools, or

Teachers Colleges; abolishing, creating, reorganizing or

authorizing the reorganization of certain administrative

departments, boards, and commissions; defining the powers and

duties of the Governor and other executive and administrative

officers, and of the several administrative departments,

boards, commissions, and officers; fixing the salaries of the

Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and certain other executive

and administrative officers; providing for the appointment of

certain administrative officers, and of all deputies and

other assistants and employes in certain departments, boards,

and commissions; providing for judicial administration; and

prescribing the manner in which the number and compensation

of the deputies and all other assistants and employes of

certain departments, boards and commissions shall be

determined," in powers and duties of the Department of Drug

and Alcohol Programs, further providing for regulatory

flexibility during opioid epidemic.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2303-A(a) of the act of April 9, 1929

(P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of 1929, is

amended by adding paragraphs and the section is amended by

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28