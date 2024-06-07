Senate Bill 1244 Printer's Number 1698

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1698

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1244

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, ROBINSON, TARTAGLIONE, VOGEL, SCHWANK,

KEARNEY AND MILLER, JUNE 7, 2024

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, JUNE 7, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 5, 1936 (2nd Sp.Sess., 1937

P.L.2897, No.1), entitled "An act establishing a system of

unemployment compensation to be administered by the

Department of Labor and Industry and its existing and newly

created agencies with personnel (with certain exceptions)

selected on a civil service basis; requiring employers to

keep records and make reports, and certain employers to pay

contributions based on payrolls to provide moneys for the

payment of compensation to certain unemployed persons;

providing procedure and administrative details for the

determination, payment and collection of such contributions

and the payment of such compensation; providing for

cooperation with the Federal Government and its agencies;

creating certain special funds in the custody of the State

Treasurer; and prescribing penalties," in contributions by

employers and employees, further providing for contributions

by employees.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 301.4(e) of the act of December 5, 1936

(2nd Sp.Sess., 1937 P.L.2897, No.1), known as the Unemployment

Compensation Law, is amended by adding a paragraph to read:

Section 301.4. Contributions by Employes.--* * *

(e) Contributions paid under this section shall be allocated

by the department among the Unemployment Compensation Fund, the

