Senate Bill 1242 Printer's Number 1701
PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - providers and has the capability to verify continuing education
compliance for license, registration, certificate or permit
renewal in a practice act. For the purposes of this subsection,
the continuing education tracking system may collect and use the
following information:
(1) The name in which a license, registration,
certificate or permit is issued.
(2) The license, registration, certificate or permit
number.
(3) The license, registration, certificate or permit
number issuance and expiration dates.
(4) Any other publicly disclosed information contained
on an application for a license, registration, certificate or
permit renewal to verify continuing education compliance.
(c) Implementation plan.--No later than 60 days after the
effective date of this subsection, the bureau shall develop a
plan for implementation of the continuing education tracking
system required under subsection (a).
(d) Operation of system.--No later than 18 months after the
effective date of this subsection, the bureau shall ensure that
the continuing education tracking system required under
subsection (a) is operational. The bureau may contract with a
third party entity to establish the continuing education
tracking system required under subsection (a).
(e) Use of system.--Each licensing board and licensing
commission shall require that a licensee, registrant,
certificate holder or permit holder use the continuing education
tracking system required under subsection (a) for the next
license, registration, certificate or permit renewal cycle in a
practice act after the date when the system is operational under
