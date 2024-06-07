Submit Release
Senate Bill 1242 Printer's Number 1701

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - providers and has the capability to verify continuing education

compliance for license, registration, certificate or permit

renewal in a practice act. For the purposes of this subsection,

the continuing education tracking system may collect and use the

following information:

(1) The name in which a license, registration,

certificate or permit is issued.

(2) The license, registration, certificate or permit

number.

(3) The license, registration, certificate or permit

number issuance and expiration dates.

(4) Any other publicly disclosed information contained

on an application for a license, registration, certificate or

permit renewal to verify continuing education compliance.

(c) Implementation plan.--No later than 60 days after the

effective date of this subsection, the bureau shall develop a

plan for implementation of the continuing education tracking

system required under subsection (a).

(d) Operation of system.--No later than 18 months after the

effective date of this subsection, the bureau shall ensure that

the continuing education tracking system required under

subsection (a) is operational. The bureau may contract with a

third party entity to establish the continuing education

tracking system required under subsection (a).

(e) Use of system.--Each licensing board and licensing

commission shall require that a licensee, registrant,

certificate holder or permit holder use the continuing education

tracking system required under subsection (a) for the next

license, registration, certificate or permit renewal cycle in a

practice act after the date when the system is operational under

20240SB1242PN1701 - 2 -

