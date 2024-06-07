Submit Release
Senate Bill 33 Printer's Number 1703

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - "Direct services." As follows:

(1) Services that are provided through face-to-face, in

person or virtual, contact with students.

(2) The term includes the following:

(i) Classroom instruction.

(ii) Individual and group counseling for students.

(iii) Responsive services on behalf of a student

whose immediate personal concerns and problems put the

student's academic, career or social and emotional

development at risk. Responsive services include the

administration of a risk-assessment.

(iv) Interventions for a student who is:

(A) at risk of dropping out of school; or

(B) exhibiting dangerous behaviors, such as drug

use, self-harm or gang activity.

"Indirect services." Consultations among a student, a parent

or legal guardian of the student, school staff and community

agencies concerning the student's academic, career or social and

emotional needs.

"Plan." The comprehensive school counseling plan under

section 1302-F.

"Program planning and school support." Duties that are not

directly related to the plan and are absent of any direct

student services or interaction.

"School entity." Any of the following:

(1) A school district.

(2) An intermediate unit as described in Article IX-A.

(3) A charter school as defined in section 1703-A.

(4) A cyber charter school as defined in section 1703-A.

(5) A regional charter school as defined in section

20240SB0033PN1703 - 2 -

