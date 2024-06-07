Senate Bill 33 Printer's Number 1703
PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - "Direct services." As follows:
(1) Services that are provided through face-to-face, in
person or virtual, contact with students.
(2) The term includes the following:
(i) Classroom instruction.
(ii) Individual and group counseling for students.
(iii) Responsive services on behalf of a student
whose immediate personal concerns and problems put the
student's academic, career or social and emotional
development at risk. Responsive services include the
administration of a risk-assessment.
(iv) Interventions for a student who is:
(A) at risk of dropping out of school; or
(B) exhibiting dangerous behaviors, such as drug
use, self-harm or gang activity.
"Indirect services." Consultations among a student, a parent
or legal guardian of the student, school staff and community
agencies concerning the student's academic, career or social and
emotional needs.
"Plan." The comprehensive school counseling plan under
section 1302-F.
"Program planning and school support." Duties that are not
directly related to the plan and are absent of any direct
student services or interaction.
"School entity." Any of the following:
(1) A school district.
(2) An intermediate unit as described in Article IX-A.
(3) A charter school as defined in section 1703-A.
(4) A cyber charter school as defined in section 1703-A.
(5) A regional charter school as defined in section
