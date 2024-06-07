Senate Bill 1251 Printer's Number 1706
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1251
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, LAUGHLIN, J. WARD AND PENNYCUICK,
JUNE 7, 2024
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
JUNE 7, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 22, 1951 (P.L.317, No.69), entitled "An
act relating to the practice of professional nursing;
providing for the licensing of nurses and for the revocation
and suspension of such licenses, subject to appeal, and for
their reinstatement; providing for the renewal of such
licenses; regulating nursing in general; prescribing
penalties and repealing certain laws," further providing for
fees and qualifications for licensure, for education
programs, approved lists, distribution and student credits
where school removed from list and for certified registered
nurse practitioners and qualifications.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 6(a) and (b)(1), (2) and (3), 6.2(c) and
8.1(b)(1)(i) of the act of May 22, 1951 (P.L.317, No.69), known
as The Professional Nursing Law, are amended to read:
Section 6. Fees; Qualifications for Licensure.--(a) No
application for licensure as a registered nurse shall be
considered unless accompanied by a fee determined by the Board
by regulation. Every applicant, to be eligible for examination
for licensure as a registered nurse, shall furnish evidence
satisfactory to the Board that he or she [is of]:
