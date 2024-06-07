Senate Bill 1251 Printer's Number 1706

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1706

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1251

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, LAUGHLIN, J. WARD AND PENNYCUICK,

JUNE 7, 2024

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

JUNE 7, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 22, 1951 (P.L.317, No.69), entitled "An

act relating to the practice of professional nursing;

providing for the licensing of nurses and for the revocation

and suspension of such licenses, subject to appeal, and for

their reinstatement; providing for the renewal of such

licenses; regulating nursing in general; prescribing

penalties and repealing certain laws," further providing for

fees and qualifications for licensure, for education

programs, approved lists, distribution and student credits

where school removed from list and for certified registered

nurse practitioners and qualifications.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 6(a) and (b)(1), (2) and (3), 6.2(c) and

8.1(b)(1)(i) of the act of May 22, 1951 (P.L.317, No.69), known

as The Professional Nursing Law, are amended to read:

Section 6. Fees; Qualifications for Licensure.--(a) No

application for licensure as a registered nurse shall be

considered unless accompanied by a fee determined by the Board

by regulation. Every applicant, to be eligible for examination

for licensure as a registered nurse, shall furnish evidence

satisfactory to the Board that he or she [is of]:

