Senate Bill 1233 Printer's Number 1704
PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - PRINTER'S NO. 1704
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1233
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK, VOGEL, J. WARD
AND MILLER, JUNE 7, 2024
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JUNE 7, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), entitled
"An act providing for and reorganizing the conduct of the
executive and administrative work of the Commonwealth by the
Executive Department thereof and the administrative
departments, boards, commissions, and officers thereof,
including the boards of trustees of State Normal Schools, or
Teachers Colleges; abolishing, creating, reorganizing or
authorizing the reorganization of certain administrative
departments, boards, and commissions; defining the powers and
duties of the Governor and other executive and administrative
officers, and of the several administrative departments,
boards, commissions, and officers; fixing the salaries of the
Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and certain other executive
and administrative officers; providing for the appointment of
certain administrative officers, and of all deputies and
other assistants and employes in certain departments, boards,
and commissions; providing for judicial administration; and
prescribing the manner in which the number and compensation
of the deputies and all other assistants and employes of
certain departments, boards and commissions shall be
determined," in judicial administration, further providing
for surcharge and fee and providing for investigation and
prosecution of Internet crimes against children; and
establishing the Internet Crimes Against Children Restricted
Account.
This act shall be referred to as Alicia's Law.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2802-E(a)(2) of the act of April 9, 1929
