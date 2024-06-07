Senate Bill 1253 Printer's Number 1707

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - (Public Law 93-406, 88 Stat. 829).

"Health benefit plan." A policy, contract, certificate or

agreement entered into, offered by or issued by an insurer to

provide, deliver or arrange for, pay for or reimburse any of the

costs of health care services, including a vision or dental

benefit plan or a self-insured plan not subject to ERISA.

" Insurer." An insurance company, association or exchange or

any other entity subject to the jurisdiction of the department.

"Plan sponsor." A person or entity that establishes, adopts

or maintains a health benefit plan on behalf of a covered

person .

§ 4703. Electronic delivery of insurance notices or documents.

(a) Transactions.--Subject to the requirements of this

section, an insurer may deliver by electronic means a notice to

a covered person required by Federal or State law in a

transaction with the insurer or in a manner that serves as

evidence of insurance coverage in accordance with the act of

December 16, 1999 (P.L.971, No.69), known as the Electronic

Transactions Act.

(b) Effect of delivery.--The delivery of a notice or

document in accordance with this section shall be considered the

equivalent to and having the same effect as a delivery method

required by Federal or State law, including delivery by first

class mail, first class mail with postage prepaid, certified

mail, certificate of mail or certificate mailing.

(c) Consent from covered persons .--An insurer may deliver by

electronic means a notice or document to a covered person in

accordance with this section if all of the following apply:

(1) The covered person has affirmatively consented

electronically or confirmed consent electronically in a

