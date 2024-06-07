Senate Bill 1253 Printer's Number 1707
PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - (Public Law 93-406, 88 Stat. 829).
"Health benefit plan." A policy, contract, certificate or
agreement entered into, offered by or issued by an insurer to
provide, deliver or arrange for, pay for or reimburse any of the
costs of health care services, including a vision or dental
benefit plan or a self-insured plan not subject to ERISA.
" Insurer." An insurance company, association or exchange or
any other entity subject to the jurisdiction of the department.
"Plan sponsor." A person or entity that establishes, adopts
or maintains a health benefit plan on behalf of a covered
person .
§ 4703. Electronic delivery of insurance notices or documents.
(a) Transactions.--Subject to the requirements of this
section, an insurer may deliver by electronic means a notice to
a covered person required by Federal or State law in a
transaction with the insurer or in a manner that serves as
evidence of insurance coverage in accordance with the act of
December 16, 1999 (P.L.971, No.69), known as the Electronic
Transactions Act.
(b) Effect of delivery.--The delivery of a notice or
document in accordance with this section shall be considered the
equivalent to and having the same effect as a delivery method
required by Federal or State law, including delivery by first
class mail, first class mail with postage prepaid, certified
mail, certificate of mail or certificate mailing.
(c) Consent from covered persons .--An insurer may deliver by
electronic means a notice or document to a covered person in
accordance with this section if all of the following apply:
(1) The covered person has affirmatively consented
electronically or confirmed consent electronically in a
20240SB1253PN1707 - 3 -
