Press release from the Friends of the Garberville Library:
The Friends of the Garberville Library and local author and historian, Ray Raphael are pleased to announce the publication of Mr. Raphael’s latest book, A Life in History. He will be sharing this book with the community on Thursday, June 13th at 5:00 P.M. at Tooby Memorial Park in Garberville. Copies of his book will be available for purchase and signing at this event. For more information please call (707)923-2230.
You just read:
Book Signing for ‘A Life in History’ by Ray Raphael
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.