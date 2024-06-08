Book Signing for ‘A Life in History’ by Ray Raphael

Press release from the Friends of the Garberville Library:

The Friends of the Garberville Library and local author and historian, Ray Raphael are pleased to announce the publication of Mr. Raphael’s latest book, A Life in History. He will be sharing this book with the community on Thursday, June 13th at 5:00 P.M. at Tooby Memorial Park in Garberville. Copies of his book will be available for purchase and signing at this event. For more information please call (707)923-2230.