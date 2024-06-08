"Tracks: Stumbling Stones Amsterdam” Selected for Berlin Int'l Art Film Festival & The Fine Arts Film Festival Venice
Berlin International Art Film Festival
The Fine Arts Film Festival Venice, California
To Screen at the Universe Multicultural Film Festival - June 14- 16, 2024
A central theme of this film is the power and importance of remembrance. In the Jewish tradition, as long as a person is remembered they continue to live.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The heartfelt and beautifully shot short form documentary "Tracks: Stumbling Stones Amsterdam,” just finished up at the Berlin Art Film Festival and is an official selection at The Fine Arts Film Festival, Venice, California. Tracks is Directed by Maclovia Martel, and Produced by Michael Potter, and Margaret McCarthy of Free Radical Productions.
— Michael Potter, Executive Producer
Tracks explores the laying of “Stolpersteine” memorial stones honoring Holocaust victims, installed in front of the homes along the central canals in Amsterdam. According to Executive Producer, Michael Potter: "A central theme of this film is the power and importance of remembrance. In the Jewish tradition, as long as a person is remembered they continue to live."
The central canal area of Amsterdam is recognized as one of the most beautiful neighborhoods in the world. Even in times of joy and celebration we are urged to momentarily acknowledge tragedy in both the past and the present. These stones serve to provide a small tear of sorrow next to the grand and historic architecture of the canals.
“Tracks," takes viewers on a journey to uncover the spirit and intention behind the Stolpersteine, small brass memorial stones that commemorate the victims of the Holocaust. The film, explores the impact of the Stolpersteine on communities and families, and how they serve as a powerful reminder.
The Stolpersteine, which literally means "stumbling stones," are small brass plaques that are embedded in the ground in front of the former homes of victims. To date, over 100,000 Stolpersteine have been installed in more than 1,000 cities across Europe, making it the largest decentralized memorial in the world.
The filmmakers of “Tracks” have worked with Alexander Stukenberg, the key subject of the film and the Stichting Stolpersteine foundation in Amsterdam to create a YouTube channel available to all video and film content creators who have created stories related to stolpersteine memorial stones. This vision is an open platform for everyone to capture and share the amazing stories and impact behind each of these stones.
Contact: amsterdam@stichting-stolpersteine.nl
"Tracks" features interviews with historians, survivors, and descendants of victims, and those that selflessly carry out the creation and placement of these stones.
This powerful documentary is a must-see for anyone looking to deepen their understanding of remembrance and the impact on individuals and communities.
We hope this film inspires others to adopt a canal or adopt a street to sponsor the installation of stolpersteine memorial stones.
Fine Arts Film Festival
June 8, 2024
Offical Selection
We show cutting edge, incredibly diverse films - from over 90 countries
https://shorturl.at/w1AUV
Universe Multicultural Film Festival
June 14- 16, 2024
The Universe Multicultural Film Festival seeks to bring to the best of classic and contemporary filmmaking from the world; Committed to enlightening the public with a unique international film program
7th Annual Joyce Forum Jewish Short Film Festival
November 21-23, 2024, San Diego, CA, USA.
https://www.lfjcc.org/
Film Pittsburgh - Robinson International Short Film Competition
Semi-Finalist
May 20th
Film Pittsburgh Presents: The Robinson International Short Film Competition FILMFREEWAY.COM Film Pittsburgh Presents: The Robinson International Short Film Competition Film Pittsburgh presents the Robinson International Short Film Competition—a contest that spotlights and awards filmmakers whose
Berlin International Art Film Festival
Nominated - Selected
May 10th
https://www.berlinmoviefestival.com/
Discover Film Awards
Discover Film Awards is the world’s best short film festival. Discover.film hosts one of the biggest short film festivals in the world: The Discover Film Awards and has the largest cash prize fund for short filmmakers. The festival attracts thousands of film submissions annually from more than 100 countries. In London’s Leicester Square, the festival hosts cinema screenings and networking events with funding available for new projects.
Craghoppers Film Prize
In 2018, Craghoppers were looking for their next adventure and started exploring ways they could support the arts and emerging new talent. Partnering with the Discover Film Festival, the Craghoppers Film Prize was created to offer the largest cash prize in the world to short filmmakers. Short films can be defined as anything under 40 minutes and spans all genres. Alongside this, short films are also the fastest growing medium in filmmaking – and unfortunately the most underfunded.
This initiative encourages the next generation of filmmakers to create thrilling new content for emerging digital platforms.
This bold initiative has grown year on year, making the Craghoppers Film Prize one of the most coveted accolades within the international film community, - associating the Craghoppers name with quality, innovation, and creativity.
‘Tracks’: Awards & Accolades
Honored for "Tracks" to win Best, International Documentary, as well as the Craghoppers Special Recognition & Prize @ the London Discover Film Festival
New York City Independent Film Fest - Best Documentary Short
Brussels World Film Festival - Best Documentary Short
Toronto Documentary Feature & Short Film Festival - Best Cinematography
London - BELIEF - Be Epic Film Festival - Winner
The Voices Rising Film Festival - New York - Winner
Lonond - BELIEF - Be Epic Film Festival - Official Selection
32nd Annual Woods Hole Film Festival - Official Selection
New York City Independent Film Festival - Official Selection
Brooklyn Film Festival - Official Selection
23rd Beverly Hills Film Festival - Official Selection
Cannes Film Awards - Cannes, France - Official Selection
Vancouver Jewish Film Festival - Official Selection
Austin Jewish Film Festival Series - Austin, Texas - Official Selection
Brussels World Film Festival - Official Selection
Toronto Documentary Feature & Short Film Festival - Official Selection
ARFF International Film Festival in Amsterdam - Official Selection
October 7 - The Voices Rising Film Festival - New York
28th September – 1st October - The Discover Film Awards
( Winner of the prestigious Craghoppers Documentary Prize at the London Discover Film Awards)
August 24-27 BELIEF - Be Epic Film Festival, London
https://www.beliff.co.uk/
July 29th-August 5th 32nd Annual Woods Hole Film Festival
June 10 - New York City Independent Film Festival
June 4 - Brooklyn Film Festival
April 22 - 23rd Beverly Hills Film Festival
April 29th - Cannes Film Awards - Cannes, France
April 27th - Vancouver Jewish Film Festival
April 20th - Austin Jewish Film Festival Series - Austin, Texas -
March 30th - Brussels World Film Festival
January 24th - Toronto Documentary Feature & Short Film Festival
January 5th ARFF International Film Festival in Amsterdam
"Tracks: Stumbling Stones Amsterdam”