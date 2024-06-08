FDA Consumer Advisory: Diamond Shruumz-Brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars

The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with America’s Poison Centers and state and local partners, are investigating a series of illnesses associated with eating Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars.

As of June 7, 2024, a total of eight illnesses have been reported from four states including AZ (4), IN (2), NV (1), and PA (1). All eight people have reported seeking medical care; six have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. FDA is working to determine the cause of these illnesses and is considering the appropriate next steps.

Product:

All flavors of Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars

Symptoms:

People who become ill after eating Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars reported a variety of severe symptoms including seizures, central nervous system depression (loss of consciousness, confusion sleepiness), agitation, abnormal heart rates, hyper/hypotension, nausea, and vomiting.

Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars can be purchased online and in person at a variety of retail locations nationwide including smoke/vape shops, and at retailers that sell hemp-derived products such as cannabidiol (CBD) or delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-8-THC). The full list of retailers is currently unknown, and FDA recommends that people do not purchase or consume any flavor of Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars from any retail or online locations at this time.

Recommendations: