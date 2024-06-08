MPD Arrests Suspect in Southeast Armed Carjacking

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department announce the arrest of a man for an armed carjacking in Southeast.

On Friday, June 7, 2024, at 9:09 a.m., the suspect assaulted the victim in a parking garage in the 200 block of Tingey Street, Southeast. The suspect took vehicle keys from the victim. The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle. A short time later, officers located the suspect and the vehicle in Northeast. The suspect was placed under arrest.

28-year-old Raymond Davese of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking and Driving Under the Influence.

CCN: 24086321