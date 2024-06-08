Submit Release
News Search

There were 204 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,941 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Suspect in Southeast Armed Carjacking

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department announce the arrest of a man for an armed carjacking in Southeast.

On Friday, June 7, 2024, at 9:09 a.m., the suspect assaulted the victim in a parking garage in the 200 block of Tingey Street, Southeast. The suspect took vehicle keys from the victim. The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle. A short time later, officers located the suspect and the vehicle in Northeast. The suspect was placed under arrest.

28-year-old Raymond Davese of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking and Driving Under the Influence.

CCN: 24086321

You just read:

MPD Arrests Suspect in Southeast Armed Carjacking

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more